SERAP and NGE Sue NBC Over Broadcasting Code Directive

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) are challenging the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) in court over a directive they claim restricts freedom of expression and journalistic practice. The suit argues that provisions in the Broadcasting Code are vague and unconstitutional.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project ( SERAP ) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors ( NGE ) have jointly initiated legal action against the National Broadcasting Commission ( NBC ) at the Federal High Court in Lagos.

This legal challenge centers on a recent directive issued by the NBC, which the plaintiffs contend is an arbitrary and unacceptable overreach of regulatory power. The directive warned broadcasters and presenters against perceived violations of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code, specifically addressing issues like presenting personal opinions as factual news, engaging in what the NBC deems bullying behavior towards guests during broadcasts, and failing to maintain strict neutrality in reporting.

SERAP and the NGE argue that this directive fundamentally threatens the principles of free expression and journalistic integrity. The core of the dispute lies in the interpretation of several provisions within the 6th Edition of the Broadcasting Code. The plaintiffs assert that these provisions are inherently vague, excessively broad in their scope, and ultimately incompatible with the constitutional guarantees of freedom of expression, the right to hold and express opinions, and the public’s right to access information.

They emphasize that editorial opinion and informed value judgments are not merely permissible within journalism, but are, in fact, essential components of responsible and insightful reporting. These forms of expression are explicitly protected under both Nigerian law and internationally recognized human rights standards. The plaintiffs further highlight a critical flaw in the regulatory framework: the lack of clear and precise definitions for prohibited conduct.

This ambiguity, they argue, creates a climate of uncertainty that opens the door to arbitrary and potentially malicious enforcement against media professionals. Without specific guidelines, the NBC’s interpretation of the code becomes subjective and susceptible to misuse, potentially stifling legitimate journalistic inquiry and critical commentary. The concern is that this lack of clarity will disproportionately impact journalists and media outlets willing to tackle sensitive or controversial topics.

SERAP and the NGE are particularly alarmed by the timing of this directive, especially as Nigeria approaches the 2027 general elections. They fear that enforcing these contested provisions in the lead-up to the elections will severely limit the diversity of public discourse, effectively silencing dissenting voices and undermining genuine democratic engagement. A robust and independent media is crucial for a healthy democracy, and the plaintiffs believe that the NBC’s actions pose a significant threat to this fundamental pillar of governance.

They argue that the NBC cannot justify these restrictions by citing alleged professional shortcomings within the media industry. Such a justification, they contend, would have a chilling effect on free speech, discouraging journalists from pursuing investigative reporting and holding power accountable. The lawsuit, filed under case number FHC/L/CS/854/2026, seeks a comprehensive judicial review of the challenged sections of the Broadcasting Code.

The plaintiffs are requesting a declaration from the court that these sections are unconstitutional due to their inherent vagueness and their inconsistency with the fundamental rights protections enshrined in the Nigerian Constitution, the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. They are also seeking a court order to invalidate these provisions entirely and a perpetual injunction preventing the NBC, or any other governmental authority, from imposing any sanctions, fines, or disciplinary measures based on the disputed sections of the code.

As of now, no date has been set for the hearing of this crucial case, but the outcome will undoubtedly have far-reaching implications for the future of media freedom and democratic discourse in Nigeria. The organizations involved are committed to defending the principles of a free and independent press and ensuring that journalists can operate without fear of undue censorship or reprisal





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