SERAP and NGE Sue NBC Over Broadcasting Code Directive

Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) have filed a lawsuit against the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) challenging a directive perceived as a threat to media freedom and freedom of expression. The suit argues that the NBC’s directive, citing breaches of the Broadcasting Code, is unconstitutional and unlawful.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project ( SERAP ) and the Nigeria n Guild of Editors ( NGE ) have jointly initiated legal action against the National Broadcasting Commission ( NBC ) challenging a recent notice perceived as a threat of sanctions against broadcasting organizations.

The core of the dispute lies in the NBC’s directive cautioning broadcast stations and presenters against presenting personal opinions as established facts, engaging in behaviors deemed as bullying or intimidation of guests, or failing to uphold strict neutrality. The NBC justified this directive by citing a perceived escalation in violations of the sixth edition of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code.

The lawsuit, officially registered as FHC/L/CS/854/2026 at the Federal High Court in Lagos last Friday, seeks a judicial determination on the constitutionality and legality of the NBC’s actions. SERAP and NGE are requesting the court to assess whether the specific provisions of the Broadcasting Code invoked by the NBC are in alignment with the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria (as amended) and the nation’s commitments to international human rights standards.

The plaintiffs are specifically requesting a declaration that the contested provisions within the 6th Edition of the Broadcasting Code are excessively vague and broad, thereby constituting a violation of the fundamental freedoms of expression and media independence as guaranteed by both the Nigerian Constitution and internationally recognized human rights principles. Furthermore, they are seeking an interim injunction to prevent the NBC, its representatives, or affiliated parties from imposing penalties on broadcasters and presenters based on these allegedly unlawful provisions, pending a full hearing and resolution of the case.

The organizations argue that without such intervention, the NBC will continue to leverage the Broadcasting Code to suppress legitimate journalistic activities and penalize broadcasters for fulfilling their constitutional duties. Central to the argument presented by SERAP and NGE is the assertion that the Nigerian Constitution and international law unequivocally protect the right to hold and express opinions, encompassing all forms of ideas. They emphasize that journalistic expression, including commentary and analysis, falls under this protected sphere.

The lawsuit details that journalism inherently involves interpretation, evaluation, and the presentation of viewpoints, and that value judgments, by their nature, are not empirically provable and therefore deserve heightened protection. The plaintiffs contend that a blanket prohibition on presenters expressing personal opinions constitutes an unacceptable restriction on freedom of expression. They further argue that the Broadcasting Code, as a subordinate legislative instrument, cannot supersede constitutional rights or exceed the scope of its authorizing legislation.

The groups also challenge the NBC’s rationale for the directive, arguing that the alleged “crisis of anchor and presenter professionalism” does not justify limiting freedom of expression. They express concern that the directive could stifle democratic participation, particularly in the lead-up to the 2027 general elections, by limiting access to diverse information and hindering open political debate.

The lawsuit also highlights the potential for misuse of vague terms like “bullying” and “intimidation” to suppress legitimate journalistic inquiry and critical reporting, transforming regulatory oversight into a form of indirect censorship. The plaintiffs fear that the ambiguous distinction between fact and opinion could lead to arbitrary and unfair sanctions against broadcasters





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