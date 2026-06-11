Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre Concerned Over Lightening of Serious Security Issues in Nigeria

Dr. Paul Enenche, Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, has expressed concern over the increasing tendency of some Nigerians to make light of serious security issues facing the country. He questioned why anyone would knowingly seek financial assistance from individuals linked to violent crimes and suggested that the culture of turning major national events into jokes could encourage impunity and weaken public accountability.

Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr. Paul Enenche, has expressed concern over what he described as the increasing tendency of some Nigerians to make light of serious security issues facing the country.

The cleric spoke during the church’s mid-week service in Abuja on Wednesday while leading prayers for the nation. He reacted to reports that some social media users recently rushed to a page allegedly operated by a suspected bandit to request cash gifts and submit their bank account details.

The development had sparked widespread debate online after a young man, in a viral video, claimed that he received an offer of N100,000 from the suspected criminal but was later threatened with a demand for N100 million. Addressing the congregation, Enenche questioned why anyone would knowingly seek financial assistance from individuals linked to violent crimes. He also suggested that the culture of turning major national events into jokes could encourage impunity and weaken public accountability.

The pastor said such actions reflect a worrying attitude where matters affecting national security are treated as entertainment instead of issues that demand collective concern





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Security Issues Bandit Cash Gifts National Security Impunity Public Accountability

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