Senior Aide Claims Tinubu Administration Has Worsened Economic Situation, Pushed More Nigerians Into Poverty

Demola Olarenwaju, a senior aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has launched a fresh attack on President Bola Tinubu’s administration, claiming that the current government has worsened the economic situation and pushed more Nigerians into poverty.

A senior aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has launched a fresh attack on President Bola Tinubu ’s administration, claiming that the current government has worsened the economic situation and pushed more Nigerians into poverty.

Demola Olarenwaju, Special Assistant on Digital Media Strategy to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate, made the remarks during an appearance on Vanguard’s Politics Hub. He described the Tinubu administration as a ‘360-degree failure’ and argued that the worsening cost of living has changed how many Nigerians now view the previous government. According to him, ‘Tinubu’s biggest achievement is making Nigeria poorer, and it’s because of the instability of the economy.

Bola Tinubu has made poverty worse; he has made Buhari look like a saint. ’ Olarenwaju said the sharp increase in the prices of basic commodities and transportation has placed heavy pressure on ordinary Nigerians. He noted that many citizens who once criticised the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari are now beginning to compare the two governments because of the present economic challenges.

‘I read someone who wrote that he misses Buhari, and I thought, ‘how can someone miss Muhammadu Buhari? ’’ he said. He added that the rising cost of petrol has become one of the biggest burdens on households across the country.

‘But I then I thought about it, the price I buy liters of petroleum under Buhari is now almost ten times costlier under Tinubu’s government. That is not friendly to my pocket and not friendly to the pocket of any Nigerian.





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Atiku Abubakar Bola Tinubu African Democratic Congress (ADC) Nigerians Economic Situation Poverty Cost Of Living Basic Commodities Transportation President Muhammadu Buhari Rising Cost Of Petrol Households Across The Country

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