Senegal forward Iliman Ndiaye says FIFA World Cup team remains focused despite AFCON title row with Morocco

The winger insists that Senegal still considers itself the rightful AFCON champions and maintains an unwavering determination to perform at the FIFA World Cup.

Everton and Senegal winger Iliman Ndiaye has insisted that Senegal national football team still consider themselves the rightful champions of Africa despite the ongoing dispute surrounding the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

Senegal defeated Morocco national football team 1-0 after extra time in the AFCON final earlier this year, but controversy erupted after several Senegal players walked off the pitch in protest following a late penalty awarded to Morocco. In March, an appeals board of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ruled that Senegal had breached tournament regulations by leaving the field without the referee’s permission and subsequently awarded the title to Morocco.

As reported by BBC Sport on Friday, speaking about the situation, Ndiaye said the decision had not changed how the team viewed its achievement and remained fully focused on the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. The 26-year-old also reflected on the dramatic scenes during the final in Rabat





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Senegal Morocco Africa Cup Of Nations Iliman Ndiaye FIFA World Cup 2026 Confederation Of African Football (CAF)

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