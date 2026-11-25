Abdoulaye Fall rejects accusations of contacting CAS arbitrator Ulrich Haas regarding the 2025 African Cup of Nations decision. Senegal retains title after Moroccan federation appeals.

Abdoulaye Fall, the president of the Senegalese Football Federation, issued a categorical denial on Wednesday regarding allegations of improper conduct surrounding the 2025 African Cup of Nations title dispute. The Senegalese sports official spoke out against claims made by the Moroccan Football Federation that he had established unauthorized contact with a judge at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Fall Rejects Contact Allegations With CAS Judge

Fall addressed the media during a press appearance on the private television channel TFM, describing the accusations as entirely baseless and deeply surprising. He stated unequivocally that he has never held any form of exchange with any member of the arbitration panel concerning the high-stakes procedure.

Also read CAS to rule on Senegal-Morocco AFCON title dispute on Tuesday

"That is absolutely false. I have never had any exchange with any member of CAS," Fall declared. He expressed astonishment that such serious allegations could be levied against him in connection with the ongoing legal battle over the continental championship. The Senegalese Football Federation president maintained his integrity throughout the intense scrutiny surrounding the final match result.

CAS Panel Rules Senegal Winners Against Morocco

The Court of Arbitration for Sport issued a unanimous ruling on Tuesday, declaring Senegal the rightful winners of the 2025 African Cup of Nations trophy. This decision overturned a previous verdict by the Confederation of African Football, which had awarded the title to Morocco with a score of 3-0 after the Senegalese team walked off the pitch in protest.

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Three arbitrators, including German judge Ulrich Haas, comprised the panel that reviewed the case. The Moroccan federation had asserted that there was contact between Fall and Haas forty-eight hours before the panel reached its decision to reinstate Senegal as champions. The CAS panel determined that the conditions for resuming the match had been met by the referee, rendering the regulations regarding team abandonment inapplicable.

CAF and CAS Clash Over Match Abandonment Rules

The legal dispute stems from the chaotic conclusion of the final match, where many Senegalese players left the field in protest of a penalty awarded to the host nation, Morocco, while the game remained goalless. The Confederation of African Football had cited Articles 82 and 84 of its regulations to justify awarding the victory to Morocco.

Those specific articles stipulate that a team leaving the ground without referee authorization is considered the loser and permanently eliminated from the competition. However, the three-person CAS panel concluded that the referee had correctly determined the conditions for restarting the match were satisfied. This legal interpretation directly contradicted the earlier stance taken by the African football governing body.

Morocco Considers Swiss Federal Supreme Court Appeal

The Moroccan Football Federation retains the right to challenge the CAS decision by lodging an appeal with the Swiss Federal Supreme Court. This judicial body does not re-evaluate the factual merits of the sporting dispute but focuses exclusively on procedural compliance and legal correctness.

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The Senegalese Football Federation remains steadfast in its adherence to the Court of Arbitration for Sport decision. Abdoulaye Fall confirmed that his organization will stand by the latest ruling which restores the African Cup of Nations title to Senegal. The federation continues to reject any narrative suggesting corrupt influence in the arbitration process.

Impact On Continental Football Governance

This high-profile legal battle highlights the complex intersection of sports regulations and judicial oversight in African football. The conflict between the Confederation of African Football and the Court of Arbitration for Sport raises questions about the consistency of disciplinary measures in major tournaments.

The outcome solidifies Senegal's status as the 2025 champions despite the on-pitch protests and subsequent administrative penalties. The case underscores the critical role of independent arbitration in resolving disputes that threaten the integrity of international sporting events. Fans and stakeholders await the final procedural resolution of this contentious chapter.