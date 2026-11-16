Senegal, Cameroon, and Benin secure near-certainty for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations with decisive victories over Sudan, Namibia, and CAR, leaving just one match to confirm spots.

Senegal, Cameroon, and Benin have positioned themselves at the threshold of qualifying for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations following a dominant day of Group J qualifying action on Monday. The simultaneous victories by these three nations have created a scenario where all could officially secure their tournament berths as early as Tuesday, pending the final results in their respective groups.

Numerical Breakdown and Qualification Scenarios

The numerical advantage for the leading trio is stark and decisive. Senegal, Cameroon, and Benin all sit on 10 points from four matches played. This point total places them significantly ahead of the rest of the group standings. A single victory or draw in their remaining fixtures will mathematically eliminate the chasing pack from reaching the required threshold. Consequently, the qualification status remains fluid until the final whistle of the other concurrent matches.

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Senegal Secures Victory in Sudan

Senegal secured their place near the top with a 4-2 victory over Sudan at the Leopold Sedar Senghor Stadium in Dakar. Premier League forward Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring in the group stage, contributing to a 4-1 home win last Thursday. On this night, Jackson broke the deadlock early, capitalizing on his form that includes nine goals for Aston Villa this season. Defender El Hadji Malick Diouf, recently transferred from West Ham United to Brentford, doubled the lead midway through the first half.

Sudan Comeback and Senegal Rally

Sudan mounted a fierce second-half comeback, leveling the score at 2-2 after 75 minutes through goals from substitute Al Gozoli Nooh and Salaheldin Adil. However, Senegalese resilience prevailed. Pathe Mboup restored the lead before assisting Paul Mendy to score in added time. This win follows a contentious final where Senegal beat hosts Morocco 1-0 but were stripped of the title by CAF due to a player protest. The Senegalese team has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland, with a decision expected this month.

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Cameroon Dominates Namibia

In a separate fixture, Cameroon demonstrated their championship pedigree by thrashing Namibia 3-0 away from home. Mahamadou Nagida opened the scoring for the Indomitable Lions in the 12th minute. The match concluded with second-half goals from Ryan Fosso and Saidou Alioum, ensuring Cameroon maintained their strong position in the group. As former AFCON champions, Cameroon's consistent performance underscores their status as perennial contenders for the African title.

Benin Edges Central African Republic

Benin secured a narrow but vital 1-0 victory over the Central African Republic thanks to a late goal from debutant Ede Oloko in added time. This result moves Benin closer to qualification, marking a significant achievement for a team whose furthest past progression was the round of 16 at the 2025 tournament. The loss condemns the Central African Republic to a fourth consecutive defeat in the qualifying campaign.

Regional Context and Stadium Issues

The qualifying weekend highlighted infrastructure challenges across the continent. Zimbabwe was the only host nation to play at home against Equatorial Guinea in Harare, winning 3-0. Meanwhile, teams like Namibia, Eritrea, and the Central African Republic lack international-standard stadiums, forcing them to play matches in neighboring countries. Guinea defeated Eritrea 3-1 in Cairo, and Ghana secured a 1-0 win over Somalia with a Jordan Ayew penalty in Essipong, rounding out a busy day of African football action.