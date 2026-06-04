Senators Call for Comprehensive Audit of Nigeria's Defence Spending Amid Security Crisis

Senators Adams Oshiomhole and Sani Musa have called for a thorough audit of Nigeria's defence spending, citing unresolved abductions and lack of accountability. They emphasized that past Senate resolutions on security have not been followed up, and demanded disclosure of military actions following the Kebbi school kidnapping.

Some senators have called on the Presidency and the National Assembly to conduct a comprehensive audit of Nigeria's defence spending to determine whether funds allocated to security agencies have been properly used.

The call was made on Wednesday by the senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, and his counterpart from Niger East, Sani Musa, during debate on a motion on the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State. Mr Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State, lamented that the Senate had repeatedly debated insecurity and adopted several resolutions aimed at addressing the crisis, but had failed to follow up on those resolutions to assess their implementation and impact.

He questioned the value of passing resolutions without verification of outcomes, stating, "It doesn't appear to me that we have carried out an audit. By this I mean to refer to each of those resolutions that we have passed in the past, to ask ourselves as a consequence what specific actions have been taken based on these resolutions.

" He argued that if past resolutions failed to change anything, there was no reason to believe that current ones would be different, and that lawmakers should not waste precious time on futile debates. Specifically, Mr Oshiomhole, who chairs the Senate Committee on Interior, referenced a Senate resolution passed last year following the abduction of schoolchildren in Kebbi State.

That resolution directed the military to disclose the identity of the officer who allegedly ordered the withdrawal of security personnel from the school shortly before the attack. He noted that the military had yet to respond to the Senate's request, while lawmakers had failed to follow up on the matter.

He recounted, "We were shocked about the kidnapping that took place in Kebbi, and it was reported that the governor of Kebbi State cried aloud that military personnel who were in that particular school were ordered to be withdrawn. And about 40 minutes later, the kidnappers came and carted away about 200 children.

" He stressed that the Senate had passed a resolution demanding the name of that officer and the action taken, but he was not aware that a response had been received. The senator insisted that the legislature must undertake a thorough audit of security allocations and strengthen oversight of defence spending.

He argued that if the armed forces are not accountable and if lawmakers fail to perform due audit and oversight of the resources appropriated for security, then the lamentations over insecurity taking over the country are insufficient. He called for a security audit to determine who got what and how the money was used. He also reiterated that the Senate is entitled to a reply to the question it unanimously asked about the withdrawal of security personnel in Kebbi.

Security and defence have consistently received the largest share of federal budget allocations under the Tinubu administration. In the 2024 budget, security was prioritised as one of the government's key spending areas. The trend continued in 2025 and 2026, with the president proposing ₦5.41 trillion for defence and security in the 2026 budget, the highest sectoral allocation and the third consecutive year that security has topped federal spending priorities.

This persistent allocation underscores the urgency of effective oversight to ensure that funds translate into improved security outcomes. The debate underscores a growing frustration among lawmakers over the lack of measurable results from security spending. With repeated abductions and escalating violence, senators are demanding not only more resources but also accountability for how existing funds are utilised. The call for an audit also reflects a broader push for legislative independence and effective checks on executive expenditure.

As Nigeria grapples with multifaceted security challenges, the outcome of this demand could redefine the relationship between the legislature and the military, potentially leading to more rigorous oversight and fiscal responsibility





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