Senatorial Primary Election in Ekiti North Senatorial District Clouds with Controversies, Rivalry Reigns Between Aspirants

The senatorial primary election in the Ekiti North Senatorial District of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was marred by controversies as former senator, Ayodele Arise; Dare Owolabi; and incumbent lawmaker, Cyril Fasuyi engaged in heated debates over questionable election results.

Controversy followed the APC senatorial primary election in Ekiti North Senatorial District when former senator, Ayodele Arise ; Dare Owolabi ; and incumbent lawmaker, Cyril Fasuyi exchanged heated words over the outcome.

Arise and Owolabi discredited the result announced by the APC SEN committee, claiming manipulation and falsification, while Fasuyi dismissed their claims. Fasuyi declared victory with 14,179 votes, followed by Arise with 4,868, and others with 3,694 and 2,836 votes. Arise claimed that results from 33 wards showed that he scored 8,687 votes against Fasuyi's 7,755 with polling disrupted in 12 wards and officials not showing up in 10 others.

Arise also insisted that the total votes announced by the committee exceeded the registered membership of the APC in Ekiti North. He alleged irregularities, fraud, violence, and intimidation. Owolabi called for outright cancellation of the election and rejection of the results. Fasuyi called the claims baseless and urged Arise to accept the outcome for the sake of the party.

The incumbent lawmaker maintained that his victory only reflected support and acceptance in the senatorial district. The senator dismissed allegations of intimidation and manipulation. Everyone urged unity and progress for the APC ahead of the June 20 governorship poll and the 2027 general election





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APC Senatorial Primary Election Ekiti North Senatorial District Controversies Arise Owolabi Fasuyi Manipulation Falsification Election Result Voting Manipulation Intimidation Intimidation Accusation Election Irregularities Election Fraud Election Irregularities Accusation Cancel Election Results Acceptance Fraud Complaint Party Unity Voting System Election Poll Manipulation Senatorial Primary Election In Ekiti North Sen Ekiti North Senatorial District Senatorial Pri Ekiti North Senatorial District Senatorial Pri Ekiti North Senatorial District APC Senatorial

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