Senator warns military action could kill all 47 abducted school children in Oyo

Senator Abdulfatai Buhari says the kidnapped children are being used as human shields, and a military assault would lead to their deaths. He urges a negotiated rescue.

Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, representing Oyo North, has raised alarm over the safety of 47 abducted school children in Oyo State , warning that a military attack on the bandits' hideout could result in the death of all the hostages.

Speaking on Arise Television's Prime Time program on Thursday night, the senator disclosed that the kidnappers are using the children as human shields. He explained that the bandits have positioned the children around themselves, making it impossible for security forces to launch a conventional assault without endangering the victims. The forest where the abductors are hiding spans across seven states: Oyo, Kwara, Niger, Kebbi, Sokoto, and shares borders with Benin and Niger Republic.

This vast, dense forest provides cover for the criminals, who constantly move locations to evade tracking. Buhari emphasized that this is not a conventional war but a hostage crisis requiring delicate negotiations. He also revealed that a delegation from the federal government visited the families of the victims, including the family of a woman whose husband was brutally murdered by the kidnappers. The woman pleaded for the return of her husband's corpse, uncertain if it had been buried or discarded.

The senator expressed deep concern over the psychological toll on the families, who are living in constant fear and uncertainty. He urged the government to prioritize the safe rescue of the children over military action, as any offensive could trigger a massacre. The abduction, which occurred in Ogbomosho and Oriire Local Government Areas, has sparked widespread outrage and calls for improved security measures. Parents and community leaders have criticized the government's response, demanding more transparency and urgency.

Buhari's statements highlight the complex security challenges facing Nigeria, where non-state actors exploit difficult terrain and use civilians as shields. The senator called for a multi-faceted approach combining intelligence, negotiation, and targeted operations to avoid civilian casualties. He also stressed the need for regional cooperation, as the criminal networks often operate across borders.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State government has assured the public that it is working with federal security agencies to secure the release of the children. However, the delay has fueled frustration among residents. Buhari's revelation has added to the growing anxiety, underscoring the dilemma between using force and ensuring the hostages' safety. The broader implications for Nigeria's counter-insurgency efforts are significant, as similar tactics are used by armed groups in other regions.

Experts warn that the use of human shields is becoming more common, complicating rescue missions. The senator's appeal for a cautious approach reflects a consensus among many stakeholders that the lives of the children must come first. In the face of this tragedy, the nation watches anxiously, hoping for a peaceful resolution to a crisis that has shaken the community





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Kidnapping Security Oyo State Nigeria Hostage Crisis

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