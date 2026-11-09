Umeh Calls Any Igbo Opposing Obi in 2027 an Enemy of Igbo People

Senator Victor Umeh says any South-East indigene opposing Peter Obi's 2027 presidential ambition is an enemy of the Igbo people. He also warned Anambra Governor Chukwuma Soludo against undermining Obi.

Senator Victor Umeh, representing Anambra Central, has described any Igbo person opposed to the 2027 presidential ambition of Peter Obi as an enemy of the people of the South-East.

Umeh made the remarks on Saturday at an event organised by the Knights of St John International at St Patrick Catholic Church, Awka, Anambra State. A video of his comments went viral on Monday. Obi is the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress. Umeh described him as the conscience of the Igbo people in the 2027 election.

Also read APC's Eric Opah Rules Out Alliances, Vows to Unseat Abia Governor Otti in 2027

Umeh Warns Against Opposing Obi

He warned that supporting another presidential candidate would amount to working against the region's interests. Umeh said he is an Igbo activist whose voice is heard in the Senate on all issues of national importance. He said Peter is our conscience in this election. He added that any Igbo man who stands up to say we will not vote for Peter Obi is an enemy of Igbo people.

Umeh also cautioned Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo against allegedly working against Obi's presidential ambition. He said the governor should use his office to serve the people rather than undermine his political rival. He claimed he played a major role in Soludo's emergence as governor and that the office is held in trust for the people of the state. The senator said he has been hearing a lot of things going on in the state.

Advertisement

He said he helped install the state government, adding that nobody became governor of Anambra State since 2003 without his input. He said he was a principal contributor to Soludo's ascension to office and that the governor must discharge his duties with honour and nobility. Umeh said it is not by sabotaging our own brother. He said anybody who can see the governor should tell him.

Soludo Cautioned Against Destroying Obi

He said they do not want a fight, but the governor should not commit abomination by wanting to destroy his brother in the name of politics. He said Soludo should be warned against committing an abomination by seeking to destroy Obi under the guise of politics. The remarks came after Soludo and the All Progressives Grand Alliance adopted President Bola Tinubu as their preferred candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

Soludo announced the endorsement on Friday at APGA's campaign flag-off in Awka. He said the party would support Tinubu's re-election bid and target 50 per cent of the votes in Anambra State. The governor's position puts him at odds with Obi, a former Anambra governor who is seeking the presidency on the NDC platform. The Anambra State Government and Obi have also been involved in a public disagreement over his record as governor.

Umeh, who is a member of the NDC, attended Saturday's event alongside Obi and other party members in Anambra. The event was organised by the Knights of St John International at St Patrick Catholic Church, Awka.