Senator Umeh Criticizes INEC Over ADC Leadership Dispute

Senator Victor Umeh of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has criticized the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its alleged interference in the party's internal affairs, defending the David Mark leadership's legal challenge to INEC's recent delisting of the party. Umeh emphasized the importance of jurisdictional considerations and party autonomy, arguing that INEC's actions and potential court involvement are unwarranted.

Senator Victor Umeh , a prominent figure within the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ), on Monday voiced strong criticism against the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ), accusing the electoral body of interfering in the internal workings of the party. Umeh defended the actions of the David Mark leadership, asserting that their decision to seek legal recourse following INEC 's recent delisting of the party was entirely justified.

He emphasized that the leadership was correct in challenging the Federal High Court's initial refusal to dismiss the case based on jurisdictional grounds. Umeh meticulously elaborated on the legal complexities involved, highlighting the fundamental importance of jurisdiction in any court proceeding. He pointed out that when the issue of jurisdiction is raised at the outset, the court is legally obligated to address and resolve it before proceeding with any other aspect of the case. He added that if the court lacks jurisdiction, any actions taken subsequently become null and void, regardless of how thoroughly the case is tried. This underscores the primacy of jurisdictional competence. Umeh further supported the David Mark leadership's decision to appeal the Federal High Court's ruling, which he believed was a necessary step to protect the party’s interests. He reasoned that if the Court of Appeal had agreed that the Federal High Court lacked jurisdiction, the prolonged legal battle could have been averted. The core of his argument focused on the principle that the courts should not intervene in the internal affairs of political parties, particularly regarding leadership disputes. He asserted that the Court of Appeal also lacked jurisdiction to delve into matters concerning a political party's internal structure and leadership selection. This includes issues such as recognizing a National Chairman or National Secretary. The crux of his argument rested on ensuring the sovereignty and autonomy of political parties in their internal governance. He strongly believed that INEC's actions and the potential for court involvement in the party's leadership were unwarranted and could have a negative impact. The core of his argument centers around the principle of party autonomy and non-interference. He stressed that political parties should be allowed to manage their internal affairs without undue influence or intervention from external bodies, including INEC or the courts. Umeh argued that INEC's recent announcement to delist David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola from its records as National Chairman and National Secretary respectively, demonstrated overreach and a disregard for the party's internal processes. The former Senator’s perspective reveals a concern about the potential consequences of external interference on party stability and the integrity of the electoral process. The Senator’s views underscore the delicate balance between regulatory oversight and the autonomy of political parties in a democratic system. He fears that INEC's actions could set a dangerous precedent, opening the door for further interference and undermining the ability of political parties to govern themselves effectively. He highlighted the importance of adhering to legal principles and established procedures in resolving internal party disputes and emphasized the need for all parties involved to respect the autonomy of political organizations. Umeh continued to criticize the court and INEC. He continued that the Court of Appeal itself had no jurisdiction to delve into the matter, as it involved the internal affairs of a political party. He noted that the commission, through its National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Kudu, said the decision was taken in line with a court order directing it to maintain the status quo pending the final determination of the matter at the trial court. The Senator maintained that the actions of INEC were not properly justified





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INEC ADC Victor Umeh David Mark Party Leadership Jurisdiction

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