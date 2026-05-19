Senator Sani Musa expresses gratitude following APC affirmation exercise

Senator Sani Musa expresses gratitude after the All Progressives Congress (APC) affirmation exercise, highlighting the outcome as a victory for unity, peace, and brotherhood. He also emphasizes that both he and his rival aspirant Bello Bawa, alongside their supporters, remain part of one united political family committed to the progress of the APC and the development of the Niger East Senatorial District.

The Senator representing Niger East , Sani Musa, has expressed profound gratitude to the people of the district following the All Progressives Congress (APC) affirmation exercise , describing the outcome as a victory for unity, peace, and brotherhood.

The lawmaker emphasized that both he and fellow aspirant Bello Bawa, alongside their supporters, remain members of one united political family committed to the progress of the APC and the development of the Niger East Senatorial District. The massive outpouring of support and acceptance reflected the enduring trust and confidence the people have in his leadership and dedication to service





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All Progressives Congress (APC) Affirmation Exercise Niger East Transition To Self-Determination Leadership And Dedication To Service Continued Peace Unwavering Support Exemplary Leadership Guidance Encouragement Guidance Encouragement And Support Ongoing Trust And Confidence Thanksgiving Prayers Steadfast Support Political Family Niger East Senatorial District Niger State Entirely Peaceful And Moving Intellectual Leadership District Was Impressed Lütfen

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