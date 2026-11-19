Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani attributes current poverty and insecurity to past administrations, urging voters to re-elect President Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani in 2027 for continued development.

Former Kaduna Central Senator Shehu Sani has placed the blame for the current economic hardship and security crises in Nigeria squarely on opposition politicians and previous administrations. During a campaign event, he argued that those currently criticizing the government failed to solve these issues while they held power themselves.

Sani Attributes Crisis To Past Admin Failures

Shehu Sani made these remarks at the All Progressives Congress campaign flag-off in Kaduna State, where he explicitly called on residents to vote for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and Governor Uba Sani in the 2027 general elections. He asserted that the poverty and insecurity plaguing the nation today are direct results of the failures of past leaders who had the opportunity to implement solutions but did not succeed.

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He stated, "The poverty we are experiencing today was of their handiwork. The insecurity we are experiencing today is their handiwork." Sani emphasized that if previous leaders had possessed the ability to transform the country, they would have done so when they were in charge, regardless of whether they belonged to the People's Democratic Party or the All Progressives Congress.

Urges Support For Tinubu And Uba Sani

The former lawmaker urged residents of Kaduna State, including traders, civil servants, teachers, and other community groups, to participate in large numbers to support the All Progressives Congress candidates. He expressed strong confidence in the party's electoral prospects, describing the significant turnout at the campaign flag-off as clear evidence of widespread support in the state.

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Sani praised the administration of Governor Uba Sani, citing specific developments such as road construction projects, the establishment of federal universities, and efforts to promote religious harmony as key achievements. He highlighted that the presence of three ministers and four federal universities in the state, along with improved road networks, are testaments to the positive impact of APC-led governance.

Appeals To Electorate For Continued Rule

He insisted that the APC should retain power at both the federal and state levels, urging the electorate to return both Tinubu and Uba Sani for another term. Sani described the large turnout at the campaign flag-off as evidence of the party's enduring support in Kaduna State and expressed confidence in its future electoral success.

The former senator argued that the current administration is the only viable option to address the challenges facing the country, contrasting its track record with the perceived inaction of previous governments. He called on all sectors of society to unite behind the APC ticket to ensure stability and continued development in the coming years.