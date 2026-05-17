Senator Salisu Calls for Urgent Digital Reform: 'Our Laws Are Still Analogue'

The focus of the news article is on the Nigerian senator, Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, who called for urgent reform of the legal and governance systems in Nigeria to align with the global digital economy. He warned that while the world was embracing technology, 'our laws are still analogue.' The article discusses a two-week digital skills training programme for youths in Ogun state, the proposed National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill in the National Assembly, and technological advancements in Nigeria.

Senator representing Ogun Central, Shuaib Afolabi Salisu, has called for urgent reform of Nigeria's legal and governance systems to align with the realities of the global digital economy.

He warned that while the world has embraced technology, 'our laws are still analogue.

' He said that the future belongs to countries and individuals that embrace technology and that anyone without digital skills risks being left behind in today's economy. Participants in a two-week digital skills training programme received hands-on training in cybersecurity, content creation, and digital skills. The proposed National Digital Economy and E-Governance Bill aims to provide a regulated environment for electronic transactions and compel government agencies to digitise their operations.

The senator expressed optimism that the legislation would be passed before the National Assembly goes on recess. He also highlighted the country's technological advancements and investments in broadband infrastructure





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