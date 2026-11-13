Senator Paulker Reaffirms PDP Loyalty Amidst Bayelsa Campaign Shift

Former Senator Emmanuel Paulker confirms continued PDP allegiance in Bayelsa as party leadership redirects campaign focus toward President Tinubu re-election.

Senator Emmanuel Paulker has publicly reaffirmed his enduring commitment to the Peoples Democratic Party, dismissing any speculation regarding his potential defection. The former Deputy Minority Whip of the 8th Senate and three-time Senator for Bayelsa Central spoke clearly during a courtesy visit at his residence in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on a recent Thursday. This declaration came as members of the PDP State Working Committee, headed by Chairman Chief Alabh George Turnah, sought his counsel and solidarity.

Paulker Defends PDP Roots and Loyalty

Senator Paulker emphasized that he has been a steadfast member of the Peoples Democratic Party since its inception in 1998, spanning nearly three decades of political engagement. He stated unequivocally that he has no intention of leaving the party, citing his long history of service and his deep belief in the organization's potential for revival in Bayelsa State. His presence at the residence provided a platform to express his full support for the current state executive team led by Chief Alabh George Turnah.

Also read Makarfi Urges PDP Candidates to Intensify Grassroots Engagement Ahead of 2027 Elections

Paulker commended the State Working Committee chairman for his leadership and urged all party members to maintain unity. He advised the leadership to prioritize reconciliation and ensure that all stakeholders are included in party deliberations. By holding firm to the party's principles, he expressed confidence that the PDP would overcome internal challenges and regain its political strength in the region. He noted that many prominent political figures in Bayelsa began their careers within the party, highlighting the importance of preserving this political heritage.

State Leadership Realigns Campaign Strategy

While reinforcing party unity, the PDP in Bayelsa State has instituted significant changes to its electoral strategy for the upcoming National Assembly elections. The party leadership has directed all its National Assembly candidates to take full responsibility for managing their individual campaign activities independently. This decision marks a strategic shift where the central state leadership will concentrate its resources and efforts on mobilizing support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu.

Advertisement

These directives were disclosed by Ikaebimo Mark, the Publicity Secretary for the Bayelsa PDP, in an official statement issued following a State Working Committee meeting held on Thursday, November 12, 2026. Mark explained that the new campaign structure aligns with a directive from the party's national leader, Nyesom Wike, which was issued in consultation with the PDP National Working Committee. This top-down approach ensures that national priorities take precedence over local individual campaigns.

Tinubu Re-Election Takes Center Stage

Under the National Rainbow Coalition arrangement, the Bayelsa PDP leadership has assigned itself the specific task of driving the re-election campaign for President Bola Tinubu. This realignment requires the state executive to focus entirely on high-level mobilization and support for the presidential ticket. By centralizing the presidential campaign effort, the party aims to maximize its impact on the national political landscape while allowing individual candidates to navigate their local constituencies.

Mark clarified that the directive does not abandon candidates but rather structures their support systems. The state leadership remains available to provide guidance and assistance to any National Assembly candidate who requests it. However, the primary responsibility for organizing and managing campaign logistics, including intensifying engagements with communities across Bayelsa, rests with the candidates themselves. This model allows for a dual-track approach to the election cycle.

Historical Context and Future Implications

Chief Alabh George Turnah responded to the Senator by describing him as one of the founding pillars of the Peoples Democratic Party in Bayelsa State. He acknowledged Paulker's significant contributions to both the party and the broader political development of the region. Turnah emphasized that the former senator's experience, advice, and guidance remain invaluable to the current leadership as they navigate these strategic shifts.

Advertisement

The convergence of Paulker's loyalty declaration and the new campaign directives signals a concerted effort to consolidate party strength. By combining the moral authority of veteran leaders like Paulker with the strategic focus of the current executive, the PDP hopes to stabilize its operations in Bayelsa. The coming months will test whether this unified approach can successfully translate into electoral gains for both the presidential candidate and the National Assembly aspirants.