Senator Oyewumi, Rep Oladebo Secure Accord Party Tickets for 2027 Elections

Senator Lere Oyewumi and Rep Olanrewaju Oladebo win Accord Party primaries in Osun West, setting stage for 2027 general elections amid defections from PDP.

The political landscape in Osun State has seen significant developments as the Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Lere Oyewumi , emerged as the candidate of the Accord Party for the Osun West Senatorial District in the 2027 general elections.

At the same time, the lawmaker currently representing the Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan Federal Constituency, Olanrewaju Oladebo, secured the party's reelection ticket. The two lawmakers were affirmed through primary elections held separately in Ikire on Friday, with delegates from all ten local government areas in the Osun West Senatorial District participating. Officials from the Independent National Electoral Commission and security operatives were present to oversee the process, ensuring transparency and adherence to electoral guidelines.

Leaders of the Accord Party in the Osun West Senatorial District had earlier designated Oyewumi as the consensus candidate, citing his achievements during his first term as the driving force behind their decision to allow him to seek another four years in office. The delegates who gathered for the federal constituency primary also unanimously ratified Oladebo's candidature, enabling him to pursue a second term.

Both Oyewumi and Oladebo were initially elected into the National Assembly under the banner of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2023 but later defected to the Accord Party following internal crises that shook the national leadership of their former party. The results of the primaries were announced by Bolaji Opaoye and Isa Ojewale, chairmen of the Accord Party primary election committees for the senatorial district and the federal constituency, respectively.

In his acceptance speech, Oyewumi, who currently represents Osun West in the Senate, declared that the successful conduct of the primaries validated Governor Ademola Adeleke's exceptional performance in office. He emphasized that the people of Osun State have resolved to reelect Adeleke in the upcoming governorship election, adding that the overwhelming support from his constituents was a challenge for him to do more if reelected. Oyewumi stated, 'The successful conduct of today's primaries is historic.

It speaks to how much both members of our party and the people of our respective constituencies believe in the government of Ademola Adeleke and the Accord Party. It is clear to everyone that we have delivered across all sectors and that will further reflect in the massive votes our people will use to return our Governor on August 15. We are ready and by the grace of God, we will win.

' Oladebo, in a similar vein, thanked Accord Party members for their support and assured them that he would not betray their trust. He noted, 'We are indeed grateful to our people. Their overwhelming support and massive endorsement speak to how well we have impacted them. We will not drop the ball.

We will continue to work for them. I urge the people of Osun not to relent in their support for Mr Governor and us so that the good work can continue.

' Additionally, it was reported that the chairman of the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee, Bamidele Salam, had emerged as the consensus candidate of the Accord Party for the North/Ede South/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency in the 2027 general elections, further solidifying the party's presence in the region





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Osun West Senatorial District Accord Party Lere Oyewumi 2027 Elections Defection

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