Senator Ovie Omo-Agege Defects to Nigeria Democratic Congress, Announces Senatorial Bid

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has formally defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and declared his intention to contest the Delta Central senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege , has formally defected to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and declared his intention to contest the Delta Central senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections .

In a statement issued Thursday, Omo-Agege said his decision followed weeks of consultations with political associates, supporters and stakeholders across the country. The former Delta Central lawmaker described the NDC as a people-oriented platform committed to accountability, inclusion and true federalism. He thanked key leaders of the party, including Senator Seriake Dickson, Senator Moses Cleopas, former governor Peter Obi and Senator Musa Kwankwaso, for what he called their commitment to building a credible alternative for Nigerians.

Omo-Agege insists his decision to seek a return to the Senate was in response to calls from constituents demanding effective representation. According to him, many communities continue to suffer from poor roads, inadequate healthcare facilities, overcrowded schools, and rising unemployment. The former lawmaker pledged to strengthen the NDC across Delta State ahead of the 2027 elections and promised to push for equitable distribution of federal projects and improved opportunities for youths and small businesses if elected.

Omo-Agege called on youths, women, traditional rulers and registered voters to actively participate in the political process ahead of the next general elections





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Senator Ovie Omo-Agege Nigeria Democratic Congress Delta Central Senatorial Seat 2027 General Elections

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