Senator Oshiomhole Faces Fact-Check on Cross River Oil Status Claim

Senator Adams Oshiomhole claimed Cross River is an oil-producing state under Tinubu, but official records and the Revenue Mobilisation Agency contradict this, excluding the state from derivation funds.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole, representing the Edo North Senatorial District, made a controversial assertion during an All Progressives Congress rally in Calabar on 2 November that Cross River State has officially transitioned from a littoral state to an oil-producing state under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Mr. Oshiomhole, who serves as the deputy director-general for Mobilisation of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, stated during the event that this structural change would permanently increase the revenue accruing to the residents of Cross River State.

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However, a comprehensive review of official government records, including federal revenue allocation reports and gazetted lists of littoral host communities, directly contradicts the senator's claim regarding the state's new fiscal status.

Official Records Exclude Derivation Eligibility

Revenue reports from the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) show that Cross River has not been formally recognized as an oil-producing state nor is it eligible for the 13 per cent derivation fund.

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Documents released in August 2026, which cover revenue distributed for July 2026, provide a clear state-by-state allocation table that lists the specific beneficiaries of the derivation fund while explicitly excluding Cross River.

The eleven states identified as beneficiaries in these official records are Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Enugu, Imo, Kogi, Ondo, and Rivers, confirming that Cross River receives standard statutory allocations but not derivation revenue.

Constitutional Basis for Revenue Allocation

Receiving revenue from the Federation Account does not automatically confer oil-producing status on a state or qualify it for derivation revenue, as the legal framework is strictly defined by the 1999 Constitution.

Section 162(2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, provides that the principle of derivation shall be reflected in any approved revenue allocation formula, stipulating that not less than 13 per cent of revenue from natural resources must go to the originating states.

This provision forms the constitutional basis for the 13 per cent derivation fund, which is designed to benefit only those states whose natural resources directly generate revenue for the Federation Account, a status Cross River currently lacks.

Federal Gazette Confirms Littoral Boundaries

The Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette, produced by the National Boundary Commission, provides further evidence by identifying oil and gas host communities located within littoral states within a 500-metre coastline buffer for Host Communities Development Trusts.

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This gazette lists qualifying communities in only five states: Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Delta, and Akwa Ibom, with Cross River entirely omitted from the list of recognized littoral jurisdictions for this purpose.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Host Communities Development Regulations of 2022 further clarify this by stating that littoral communities adjoining deep-water operations along the Gulf of Guinea and located within approximately 500 metres inland must be gazetted by the National Boundary Commission.

Political Context of Rally Claim

The assertion was made in the context of mobilizing support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's 2027 re-election bid, where Mr. Oshiomhole argued that claiming credit for perceived benefits is a natural part of leadership.

The Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) expressly rejected the senator's claim, reiterating that Cross River had not been recognized as a littoral state and was therefore not eligible for derivation revenue under current laws.

Court judgments and statements from the agency responsible for monitoring revenue allocation also provide no evidence that Cross River has gained the status of an oil-producing state, leaving the senator's statement factually inaccurate.