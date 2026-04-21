Senator Orji Uzor Kalu Rejects Allegations of INEC Interference and Defends Tinubu Administration Reforms

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu dismisses claims of APC manipulation of INEC, defends the administration against charges of political coercion, and expresses confidence in the long-term success of President Tinubu’s reform agenda.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu , the former Governor of Abia State, has launched a spirited defense of the current administration, categorically rejecting allegations that President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) are attempting to exert undue influence over the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC ) in preparation for the 2027 general elections.

During a media briefing held on Tuesday following the resumption of legislative plenary sessions post-Easter, Senator Kalu emphasized that INEC functions as a strictly autonomous body under the leadership of Professor Mahmood Yakubu. He stressed that the electoral umpire operates entirely free from the interference of any government branch, and he dismissed claims propagated by the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and other opposition elements as baseless, frivolous, and detrimental to the health of Nigeria’s democratic institutions. According to Kalu, the APC as an organization maintains a respectful distance from the commission, and he urged political critics to refrain from de-marketing the nation through unfounded conspiracies, calling instead for a more serious engagement with the electoral process.

Beyond the discourse on electoral integrity, Senator Kalu addressed the ongoing narrative concerning political defections, specifically refuting the notion that the ruling party is using coercive tactics to force state governors and other high-profile politicians into the APC fold. He insisted that party membership is fundamentally a matter of personal choice and political negotiation. The senator asserted that President Tinubu has never solicited membership from opposition figures and that when leaders decide to join the APC, it is the result of voluntary, mutually agreed-upon terms rather than external pressure. He advised political stakeholders to prioritize the strengthening of democratic institutions and the provision of credible, alternative policy solutions rather than engaging in what he termed unproductive criticism that adds no value to the nation’s governance framework.

Furthermore, Kalu tackled concerns regarding the perceived marginalization of the South East region, arguing that both the previous administration of Muhammadu Buhari and the current Tinubu-led government have made significant contributions to the region’s development. He contended that the South East is receiving its fair share of national attention, noting that the political discourse regarding neglect is largely exaggerated. Regarding President Tinubu’s sweeping reform agenda, the senator acknowledged that while the macroeconomic indicators at the high level are trending positively and attracting significant foreign investment, the grassroots population is still grappling with difficulties driven by insecurity and deliberate economic sabotage. He drew parallels to the developmental trajectories of nations like China and Singapore, asserting that painful but necessary reforms require a considerable amount of time to yield tangible benefits for the average citizen.

Kalu concluded by expressing unwavering confidence in President Tinubu’s prospects for the 2027 election, describing the current opposition as disorganized and lacking the political weight required to challenge the momentum of the APC, which he characterized as a powerful, unstoppable political force.





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Orji Uzor Kalu Bola Tinubu INEC APC Nigerian Politics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

[VIDEO] 2026 Budget Unrealistic, Not Based On Plan — Senator Abubakar YusufA former lawmaker and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Abubakar Yusuf, has faulted Nigeria’s 2026 budget of ₦68.32 trillion.

Read more »

ADC Crisis: Court adjourns suit against FCT senator, Ireti KingibeThe court had earlier refused to grant an application seeking an interim order restraining Ms Kingibe from parading herself as a member of the ADC.

Read more »

Senator Natasha condemns arrest, detention of 52 students in Edo stateA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

Senator Victor Umeh Urges Atiku Abubakar to Mentor Younger LeadersSenator Victor Umeh calls for a generational shift in Nigerian politics, advising Atiku Abubakar to mentor new leaders rather than pursuing further presidential bids, while also cautioning against opposition fragmentation.

Read more »

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim resumes as Nigeria’s permanent rep to UN [PHOTOS]Jimoh Ibrahim, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations on Monday resumed office at the global agency.

Read more »

Orji Uzor Kalu Dismisses Claims of INEC Interference in Nigerian ElectionsSenator Orji Uzor Kalu has refuted allegations of interference in Nigeria’s electoral process by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, stating that such claims are baseless and lack credible evidence. He urged stakeholders to strengthen the electoral system through constructive engagement and utilize legal channels to address concerns.

Read more »