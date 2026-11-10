Senator Orji Uzor Kalu Claims He Financed PDP Formation And Betrayed

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu alleges he funded the PDP's formation and Obasanjo's activities but felt betrayed by the party despite his massive financial contributions.

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who represents the Abia North senatorial district, has made bold claims regarding his financial contributions to the formation and sustenance of the Peoples Democratic Party in Nigeria.

Kalu Claims Primary Financial Role For PDP

He stated that he was the primary financier of early party meetings, providing funds for logistics, aircraft, and various operational costs. Kalu emphasized that his motivation was not personal gain but a sincere desire to dismantle military rule and restore democratic governance to the nation. He recalled that after the release of former President Olusegun Obasanjo from prison, he hosted him at his residence in Victoria Island and funded his movements, including hiring aircraft for his travel.

Also read Primate Ayodele Predicts Orji Kalu Will Become Nigeria’s President Only If…

This support extended beyond just Obasanjo, as Kalu asserted he helped finance the activities of other key political figures, including then Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Yomi Edu, although he acknowledged that others like General Theophilus Danjuma also brought significant resources to the party. Despite these substantial investments, Kalu expressed a deep sense of betrayal, alleging that the party members turned against him after receiving his financial backing.

He described feeling like a victim, stating that once the money was exhausted, the party's leadership acted in ways that were hostile to his interests. When challenged with the argument that he benefited from his political career by becoming the Governor of Abia State, Kalu rejected this notion entirely.

Advertisement

Kalu Denies Personal Gain From Political Career

He argued that his monetary contributions were far more significant than any political office he held, referring to his financial input as bringing the party a live wire of energy and resources when it was otherwise cash-strapped. He believes that his dedication to the PDP came at a great personal cost, leading to the collapse of some of his private business ventures, which he had previously managed successfully.

The senator also touched upon his past allegations that the PDP seized control of his bank, airline, and oil licenses after his contributions dried up. He maintained that he provided the initial seed funding of N500 million to the party and contributed heavily to Obasanjo's 1998 presidential campaign.

Kalu Addresses Mentorship Under Babangida

Furthermore, Kalu addressed his relationship with former military Head of State Ibrahim Babangida, describing him as a respected mentor. He denied receiving direct financial bribes from this relationship, citing instead friendly benefits and professional respect. These comments highlight the complex interplay between wealth, power, and political allegiance in Nigeria's democratic transition, showcasing how early financial backers felt marginalized despite their crucial role in establishing the current political order.

The narrative underscores the often-overlooked sacrifices made by individual financiers in the broader context of nation-building and political reform.