Senator Allwell Heacho Onyesoh condemns the alleged assault on aides Kingsley Wali and Kingsley Chioma Nwanyanwu in Abuja, demanding immediate investigation by National Assembly authorities.

Senator Allwell Heacho Onyesoh, representing the Rivers East Senatorial District, has issued a strong condemnation regarding the alleged assault of two of his legislative aides by security operatives in Abuja. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, November 25, has sparked a demand for an immediate and thorough investigation into the conduct of security personnel attached to the Senate Committee on Appropriations.

The Assault Incident Details

The affected aides, identified as Legislative Aide I Kingsley Wali and Special Adviser on General Services Kingsley Chioma Nwanyanwu, were reportedly targeted while performing their official duties during a committee session. The office of Senator Onyesoh stated that the confrontation began while the aides were attempting to leave the committee room, contradicting claims that they tried to force entry into a closed-door meeting.

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According to the statement released by Peter Oriri, the Special Adviser on Publicity and Communications to Senator Onyesoh, the senator had already entered the chamber. The aides were reportedly outside when security operatives stationed at the entrance allegedly restrained and pushed Nwanyanwu. The statement further alleged that Wali intervened to assist his colleague, which prompted operatives to attack him.

Allegations Of Violence And Restraint

The senator's office detailed severe allegations against the security team, claiming that operatives dragged Wali toward a staircase and pushed him down the steps. It was further alleged that a firearm butt was used to strike Wali on the head, resulting in a serious injury that caused profuse bleeding. The office insisted that Wali required urgent medical attention following the physical assault.

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Nwanyanwu, meanwhile, was reportedly restrained and faced an attempted arrest while he was seeking help for his injured colleague. The statement emphasized that the aides were authorized officials of the National Assembly and should have been protected by established security protocols rather than subjected to physical violence and intimidation by security personnel.

Committee Reaction And Security Protocol Dispute

Senator Onyesoh stepped out of the committee meeting immediately after being informed of the violence and presented the injured aides to the members of the Senate Committee on Appropriations. The meeting was chaired by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, who represents the Ogun West Senatorial District. Committee members reportedly condemned the assault upon witnessing the condition of the aides.

The office of Senator Onyesoh questioned the authority of security operatives attached to the committee chairman to exercise control over National Assembly officials outside the institution's established security framework. They argued that security personnel attached to lawmakers should not resort to assault, intimidation, or unlawful restraint. The statement stressed that such actions violate the operational guidelines expected of security teams within the legislative arm of government.

Demands For Investigation And Justice

Senator Onyesoh's office has called on National Assembly authorities to launch a comprehensive investigation into the incident. They have demanded the identification of the specific operatives involved and the preservation of relevant CCTV footage to establish the exact circumstances surrounding Wali's injuries and the alleged attempted arrest of Nwanyanwu. The office insisted that the incident should not be dismissed as a mere misunderstanding.

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Furthermore, the statement urged authorities to ensure the safety and protection of the two aides from any form of intimidation or retaliation. Senator Onyesoh emphasized that officials and aides of the National Assembly must be able to perform their duties without fear of violence. The demand for accountability highlights the ongoing concerns regarding security conduct within the legislative complex and the need for strict adherence to established protocols to protect legislative staff.