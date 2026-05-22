Senator Nwoko Claims Victory in Delta APC Primary

Chris Okobah, the legal advisor to Senator Ned Nwoko, has rejected the outcome of the All Progressives Congress senatorial primary election in Delta State, claiming that Nwoko won the contest despite the official declaration of Ifeanyi Okowa as the winner by the electoral panel.

Chris Okobah, the legal advisor to Senator Ned Nwoko , has rejected the outcome of the All Progressives Congress senatorial primary election held in Delta State on May 18.

He insists that Senator Nwoko won the contest, despite former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, being declared the winner by the electoral panel. Okobah claims that the senator secured 123,000 votes, while Okowa received only about 5,000 votes. He alleges widespread irregularities and manipulation during the election, citing evidence from video recordings, agents' reports, and ward-level records from all 98 wards in the senatorial district.

Okobah accuses the electoral panel of being controlled by powerful state interests and alleges that many officials assigned to conduct the exercise failed to appear at polling venues. He further claims that delegates were intimidated and that there was no proper accreditation, transparent voting, honest counting, and genuine collation. Okobah also accuses unnamed individuals of vote buying, intimidation of party members, and inducement of delegates.

He demands a full review of the process, the cancellation of all manipulated results, and accountability for everyone involved in this alleged assault on democracy. Okobah's claims contradict the official results announced by the state government and its agents, who declared Okowa the winner. The lawyer also alleges that the electoral panel was compromised and that the process was rigged from the beginning.

He insists that the results announced by the state government and its compromised agents cannot stand against the documentary and video evidence from across the district. Okobah's claims have not been confirmed by the state government or the APC. Efforts to get reactions from Okowa's spokesman, Olisa Ifeajika, and former Chief Press Secretary, Charles Aniagwu, were unsuccessful.

The National Secretary of the APC, Senator Ajibola Basiru, confirmed that the ruling party is yet to release any official results from the concluded primaries until it hears from the election appeal committee. He stated that all rights reserved and that the party is still at the appeal stage.





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Delta State APC Senator Ned Nwoko Ifeanyi Okowa Primary Election Rigging Irregularities Vote Buying Intimidation

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