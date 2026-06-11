Senator Ningi's Dramatic Entrance in Nigerian Senate Draws Attention and Outrage

Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District, caused a stir in the Nigerian Senate on Thursday, June 11, 2026, when he arrived at the chamber dressed in full traditional regalia. The lawmaker made a dramatic entrance carrying a spear and other traditional items, drawing immediate attention and uproar from his colleagues.

Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi sparked drama in the Nigeria n Senate on Thursday, June 11, 2026, when he arrived at the chamber dressed in full traditional regalia .

The lawmaker made a dramatic entrance carrying a spear and other traditional items, drawing immediate attention and uproar from his colleagues. Senator Ningi declined to hand them over to the Sergeant-at-Arms, stating, 'I don't want the Sergeant-at-Arms; I will take it away myself.

' In response, Akpabio cautioned other senators, particularly addressing Senator Abaribe against getting close the Ningi. He then thanked Ningi, saying, 'Thank you for being a gentleman. And even the one on your neck that looks like a snake, don't come back with it.

' Explaining the significance of his attire, Senator Ningi said the regalia was part of his cultural duty. 'This regalia is our tradition. I am now a 'Pompano,' meaning the spokesperson of the Bachama Kingdom. On their behalf, I see it as an honor.

Many people thought this was a joke — no, it is not a joke. This is Africa, this is Nigeria. I have been in this National Assembly for close to 19 years and I cannot on my own violate the regulations of the Senate,' Ningi said. Senator Ningi brings 'dang£rous’ spear into the Nigerian Senate





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Senate Nigeria Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi Traditional Regalia Spear Cultural Duty Pompano Bachama Kingdom Senate Regulations Senator Abaribe Akpabio

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