Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan seeks re-election in Kogi Central on the PDP platform, citing legislative achievements in education and infrastructure.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has officially anchored her re-election campaign for the Kogi Central Senatorial District on the platform of the People's Democratic Party. She emphasized that her bid is built upon the tangible legislative achievements and developmental projects completed during her first term in office.

Campaign Strategy and Community Engagement

Addressing residents in Ajaokuta and Geregu wards, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed deep gratitude for the overwhelming support received from her constituents. She made it clear that she does not take this massive backing for granted, stating that leadership inherently carries a heavy responsibility toward the people who elect her. The senator assured voters that her campaign strategy is directly rooted in her performance record and the specific deliverables she achieved while serving in the Senate.

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During her town hall meetings, the senator urged residents to cast their ballots for all Peoples Democratic Party candidates in the federal constituency. She argued that collective political support is essential for her to effectively deliver on her campaign promises. By securing a unified mandate, she aims to strengthen her capacity to implement policies that benefit the wider region.

Infrastructure Development and Educational Initiatives

During her first term, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan prioritized economic empowerment through various infrastructure projects. Her portfolio includes the construction of market stalls, the provision of boreholes, and the installation of solar-powered streetlights. She also facilitated the distribution of electric tricycles to support local commerce and youth enterprises.

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Education remains a cornerstone of her legislative agenda. The senator recently donated learning iPads to the Comprehensive Secondary School in Ajaokuta Steel City. She described this donation as a key component of her effort to transform schools across Kogi Central into smart schools. Her goal is to create a more conducive environment for teaching and learning by integrating modern technology into the curriculum.

Beyond Ajaokuta, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan disclosed that she has donated iPads and other learning devices to schools in four other local government areas. These areas include Okene, Okehi, Adavi, and Ogori/Magongo. This widespread distribution of technology underscores her commitment to equitable educational access across the entire senatorial district.

Security Protocols and Voter Vigilance

In the Ganaja community, the senator issued strict instructions to voters regarding the integrity of the electoral process. She urged citizens to remain vigilant and ensure that their votes are protected all the way to the collation centers. She emphasized that the security of the vote is a collective responsibility that requires active participation from every eligible voter.

Sensor Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan provided specific technical guidance on how to safeguard the electoral system. She instructed voters to ensure that votes are properly entered into the relevant forms and subsequently uploaded to the IReV portal. She also highlighted the importance of verifying that the Biometric Voter Accreditation System machines are set to zero before voting begins.

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Furthermore, she emphasized the need to ensure that BVAS machines are empty before being deployed for accreditation. These measures are designed to prevent irregularities and ensure that the final results accurately reflect the will of the electorate. Her detailed instructions highlight the critical role of transparency in maintaining public trust in the democratic process.

Community Specific Requests and Future Outlook

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan also addressed specific requests from Fulani communities in her constituency. She assured them that their demands for solar-powered streetlights, boreholes, and additional school blocks would be attended to. This targeted approach to community needs demonstrates her commitment to inclusive development and addressing the unique challenges faced by different ethnic groups.

Looking ahead, the senator reiterated her pledge to continue prioritizing the wellbeing of her constituents. She promised to leverage the experience gained from her first term to address more complex developmental challenges. Her re-election campaign is framed as a continuation of the progress already made, with a focus on sustaining and expanding previous successes in infrastructure and education.