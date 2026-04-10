Senator Mustapha Mourns Fallen Soldiers in Borno State, Calls it a Huge National Loss

Senator Saliu Mustapha expresses deep sadness over the killing of Brigadier-General O. Braimah and other soldiers in Borno State, describing it as a significant loss for Nigeria. He extends condolences to the Armed Forces and families of the victims, acknowledging their courage and sacrifice.

Senator Saliu Mustapha , representing Kwara Central, has conveyed his profound sorrow concerning the tragic demise of Brigadier-General O. Braimah and other soldiers in Borno state. This heartbreaking event has cast a pall of grief across the nation, and Senator Mustapha, a prominent governorship aspirant under the All Progressives Congress, has articulated the depth of this loss.

He characterized the incident as a significant setback, highlighting the invaluable contributions of the fallen officers and their ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation. The senator's words reflect a deep sense of loss and respect for those who dedicated their lives to defending Nigeria's sovereignty.\Senator Mustapha's statement poignantly captured the essence of the tragedy, stating, I am deeply saddened by the tragic killing of Brigadier-General O. Braimah, Commander of the 29 Task Force Brigade, alongside other courageous soldiers, following a coordinated attack on a military camp in Benisheikh, Borno State. This painful incident is a huge loss to our nation. These gallant officers paid the ultimate price in active service while defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity and standing in the gap for peace, unity, and stability. He further commended the unwavering dedication and patriotism demonstrated by the soldiers in the face of persistent security challenges. He recognized that their sacrifices would forever be etched in the annals of national history, a testament to their valor and commitment. The senator's remarks underscored the profound impact of this tragedy on the entire nation, emphasizing the need for unity and support during this difficult time. His words offered comfort to the bereaved and acknowledged the profound debt of gratitude owed to the fallen heroes.\In addition to expressing his personal grief, Senator Mustapha extended his heartfelt condolences to the Nigerian Armed Forces and the families of the victims. He offered prayers for strength and comfort to those who are grieving, invoking the divine for solace and peace during this trying period. He prayed that Almighty Allah grants the souls of the departed eternal rest in Aljannah Firdaus. He also commended their courage, patriotism, and unwavering dedication to duty in the face of persistent security challenges. The senator's gesture reflects the collective sense of loss and the shared responsibility to honor the memory of the fallen heroes. He provided comfort and offered prayers to the families. This event serves as a reminder of the dangers that soldiers face on a daily basis while serving the country, as well as the need for support from the nation. His statement represents the values of unity and togetherness in the face of adversity. This reflects a commitment to supporting the people and the nation





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Senator Saliu Mustapha Borno State Brigadier-General O. Braimah Soldiers Military Death Condolences Nigeria Armed Forces

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