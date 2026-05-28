Senator Muhammad Sabo Nakudu Wins ADC Governorship Primary in Jigawa State

Former Senator Muhammad Sabo Nakudu has won the African Democratic Congress governorship primary in Jigawa State, securing 35,939 votes against rival Bashir Adamu Jumbo's 19,537 votes. The peaceful primary was conducted under the supervision of the party's electoral committee and security agencies.

The African Democratic Congress ( ADC ) has conducted its governorship primary election in Jigawa State, with former Senator Muhammad Sabo Nakudu emerging as the winner. The election, held at a designated venue in Dutse, the state capital, saw Nakudu secure a total of 35,939 votes, defeating his closest rival, Bashir Adamu Jumbo, who garnered 19,537 votes.

The announcement was made by the Chief Returning Officer, retired Deputy Inspector General of Police Zaki Ahmed, who oversaw the collation and verification of results from all local government areas in the state. According to Ahmed, a total of 55,476 valid votes were recorded, and Nakudu satisfied all electoral requirements to clinch the party's ticket.

The peaceful conduct of the primary was praised by party officials and stakeholders, who expressed confidence in the candidate's ability to lead the ADC to victory in the upcoming general elections. Nakudu, a seasoned politician and former senator, brings significant experience to the race. His campaign is expected to focus on issues such as agricultural development, youth empowerment, and infrastructure improvement in Jigawa State.

The ADC, though a smaller party compared to the dominant All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party, aims to position itself as a viable alternative for voters seeking change. The primary election was closely monitored by observers from the Independent National Electoral Commission and security agencies to ensure transparency. Following the declaration, Nakudu thanked party delegates and members for their support, pledging to unite the party and build a strong platform for the governorship contest.

Analysts note that the ADC's internal processes have been relatively smooth, which could bolster the party's image among undecided voters. As the election season progresses, Nakudu will face challenges from candidates of other parties, but his primary victory marks a significant step forward for his political ambitions. The ADC plans to launch its official campaign in the coming weeks, with a focus on grassroots mobilization and issue-based advocacy.

Meanwhile, other political parties in Jigawa State are also finalizing their candidate selections, setting the stage for a competitive race. The primary election results have been submitted to the party's national headquarters for ratification and official notification to the electoral commission. Observers will be watching closely to see how Nakudu leverages his political network and resources to broaden the ADC's appeal across the state.

The successful conduct of the primary reflects the ADC's commitment to internal democracy, a factor that may resonate with voters tired of intraparty crises in other parties. As the political landscape evolves, the ADC hopes to capitalize on any dissatisfaction with the ruling party to gain traction. Nakudu's campaign will likely highlight his legislative record and advocacy for good governance, aiming to convince voters that he can deliver tangible improvements.

With the general elections approaching, the ADC's grassroots organization and messaging will be crucial in determining its performance. The party is optimistic about its chances, but acknowledges the need for a robust campaign strategy to overcome the financial and logistical advantages of larger parties. Nonetheless, the primary victory has energized party members, who are eager to begin the next phase of the electoral contest





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ADC Jigawa Governorship Primary Nakudu Election

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