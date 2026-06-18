Senator Ireti Kingibe Criticizes National Assembly for Failing to Check Executive Power

Senator Ireti Kingibe says the legislature has become a cooperating arm of the Executive instead of an independent check, urging lawmakers to take responsibility for decisions often blamed on the presidency.

Senator Ireti Kingibe , a representative of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the Nigerian Senate , has issued a sharp critique of the National Assembly , asserting that it has failed to uphold its constitutional duty as a check on the Executive branch.

During an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday, Kingibe contended that the legislature has progressively transformed into what she described as a cooperating arm of the Executive, rather than maintaining its intended independence to provide oversight and ensure accountability. She emphasized that numerous policies and actions credited to the Executive would not have been possible without the tacit or explicit approval of the National Assembly.

Kingibe stated, I dont think the Senate is performing its constitutional role effectively as a check on executive power, and she underscored that lawmakers must share responsibility for outcomes frequently attributed solely to the presidency. Her comments arrive at a time of heightened scrutiny regarding the National Assemblys autonomy and its dynamic with the Executive under the present administration, reflecting broader anxieties about democratic governance and the separation of powers in Nigeria.

Observers note that such an institutional imbalance can erode public trust and compromise the system of checks and balances fundamental to constitutional democracy. The senators remarks have reignited discussion about the need for legislative assertiveness and a recalibration of inter‑branch relations to restore proper constitutional equilibrium





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