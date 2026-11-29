President Tinubu mourns the death of Senator Idiat Adebule of Lagos West, who passed away in Ikeja. APC leaders and Gov Abiodun also express deep grief over the sudden loss.

President Bola Tinubu has publicly expressed profound sadness regarding the sudden passing of Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule, who represented Lagos West in the National Assembly and previously served as the Deputy Governor of Lagos State. The lawmaker was pronounced dead by medical experts at a private hospital located in the Government Reserved Area (G.R.A) of Ikeja, within the Ikeja Local Government Area of Lagos State, on Saturday afternoon.

Details Of Death And Medical Context

Senator Adebule, who was actively seeking re-election for a second term in the Senate, had been admitted to the private hospital after falling ill. Despite immediate medical attention, she did not survive. The timing of her death has caused shock among her constituency members, who had jointly prepared with her for the Lagos West Senatorial campaign scheduled to take place on Monday, November 30.

Also read Nigerian Senators Mourn Death of Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule

Tinubu Honors Adebule Public Service Record

In an official statement released by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, President Tinubu described Senator Adebule as a painful loss that extends beyond Lagos State and the National Assembly to affect the entire nation. The President highlighted that her experience, commitment, and contributions to public service were particularly needed at this critical time in the country.

Tinubu specifically recalled the lawmaker's distinguished record of service during her tenure as Deputy Governor. He noted that she worked diligently to advance governance and development in Lagos State during her time in office, marking her as a dedicated public servant whose absence leaves a significant void in political leadership.

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Political Leaders Express Grief And Condolences

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has formally expressed its grief over the demise of the former Deputy Governor. Seye Oladejo, the APC spokesman in Lagos, described Senator Adebule's death as an enormous loss to the party, the broader political community, and the nation at large, underscoring her impact on state politics.

Oladejo emphasized that during her time as Deputy Governor between 2015 and 2019, Adebule played a significant and visible role in the governance of Lagos State. His remarks reflect the high regard in which she was held by her party colleagues and the broader political establishment within the state.

Regional Reactions And Ongoing Campaigns

Prince Dapo Abiodun, the Governor of Ogun State, has also expressed deep sorrow over the death of Senator Adebule. In his condolence message, the Ogun State Governor commiserated with his Lagos State counterpart, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, as well as the government, people, and immediate family of the deceased.

Abiodun extended his sympathies to the political associates, constituents, and colleagues of the late Senator in the National Assembly. The widespread reactions from top political figures highlight the significant stature Senator Adebule held in the region and the shock felt by the political class following the announcement of her passing.