Former Lagos State Deputy Governor and Senator Idiat Adebule has died following a collapse during campaign activities. Her death triggers mourning across Nigeria.

Senator Idiat Adebule, who represented the Lagos West Senatorial District in the Nigerian Senate, has died after collapsing during campaign activities in her constituency on Saturday. The former Lagos State deputy governor was rushed to a private hospital in the Government Reservation Area of Ikeja after she suddenly slumped, but medical personnel could not save her life. This event marks a tragic end to the political career of a prominent figure in Lagos State politics who was seeking re-election to the Senate for a second term.

Details of Health Crisis and Death

According to reports from Punch, Adebule had been managing an undisclosed health condition prior to her death. Sources close to the situation revealed that she had been ill for some time yet continued to participate actively in her party campaign activities. She was even sighted a few days earlier engaging in house-to-house campaigning in the FESTAC Town area of Lagos. The sudden nature of her collapse caught everyone off guard as she remained visibly active in the political sphere.

Also read Senator Idiat Adebule Dies at 56, Tinubu, Akpabio, Barau, Others Mourn

After collapsing on Saturday, she was immediately taken to the Duchess International Hospital in Ikeja. Inside the facility, she reportedly lost consciousness before passing away. A source confirmed the unfortunate circumstances, stating that despite the rush to the hospital, she could not make it. The source described the event as a sad day for the political community and expressed deep sorrow over the loss. The suddenness of the event has left many colleagues and supporters in shock.

Official Confirmation and Campaign Suspension

The All Progressives Congress (APC) officially confirmed her death in a statement signed by the Lagos State spokesman, Seye Oladejo. The party described the loss as painful to both the organization and the broader political community in Lagos State. In response to the tragedy, the APC announced the immediate suspension of all campaign activities within Lagos State. This decision was made to allow for mourning and to respect the gravity of the loss suffered by the party and the nation.

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Senator Adebule had recently celebrated her birthday, posting a message on her X account expressing gratitude to Allah for the gift of life. In that post, she thanked Almighty Allah for His infinite mercy and grace, praying for renewed strength to continue serving her constituents. She hoped that her new age would bring the power to contribute further to the development of Lagos West, Lagos State, and Nigeria as a whole. This message serves as a poignant reminder of her dedication to public service until the very end.

High-Level Condolences from Political Leaders

Her death has drawn widespread condolences from the highest levels of Nigerian leadership. President Bola Tinubu issued a statement through his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, describing the death as a painful loss to Lagos State and the country. Tinubu recalled her significant contributions to governance during her tenure as deputy governor of Lagos State. He specifically highlighted her work in the Senate, particularly regarding education and the empowerment of women and young people.

Other top leaders, including Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, also expressed their sorrow. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described the death as shocking, emphasizing that her contributions to Lagos State and Nigeria would not be forgotten. Former Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, who served alongside Adebule between 2015 and 2019, described her as a dependable partner in governance. He praised her as an accomplished educationist who made lasting impacts during her time in office.

Political Legacy and Future Implications

Senator Idiat Adebule previously served as the deputy governor of Lagos State from 2015 to 2019 under Governor Akinwunmi Ambode. Her transition from deputy governor to senator marked a significant phase in her political journey. She was widely respected for her academic background and her commitment to educational reforms. The vacant Senate seat for Lagos West will now need to be filled, potentially triggering a by-election or internal party selection process.

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The political community in Lagos State is now grappling with the loss of a veteran politician. Her death highlights the pressures of political campaigns and the importance of health management in public service. As the APC suspends activities, the focus shifts to honoring her memory and supporting her family. The nation loses a dedicated public servant who fought for the development of her constituency and her fellow citizens throughout her career.