Senator Dickson Defends NDC Registration, Releases 2017 INEC Letter

Senator Seriake Dickson has released a 2017 letter from INEC to counter claims that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) bypassed registration procedures. The move comes after allegations from a rival party leader questioned the commission’s integrity.

Senator Seriake Dickson, representing Bayelsa West and serving as the national leader of the Nigeria Democratic Congress ( NDC ), has responded directly to the growing controversy surrounding the party’s registration.

He released a 2017 approval letter from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as evidence that the NDC adhered to all necessary legal procedures well before the current disputes arose. This action is a direct response to accusations that the NDC circumvented standard registration protocols to achieve its status as a registered political party.

The core of the issue stems from claims made by Umar Ardo, a leading figure within the All Democratic Alliance (ADA), who publicly questioned INEC’s impartiality and adherence to its own regulations. Ardo alleges that INEC disregarded established procedures by registering the NDC, particularly noting that the ADA was among eight associations cleared in October 2025 after fulfilling digital documentation requirements, while the NDC was not included in that initial group.

The situation further complicated when INEC Chairman Joash Amupitan announced in February 2026 that only two associations had met the criteria for final verification. Despite not being on the initial list, the NDC was subsequently registered following a Federal High Court order issued in Lokoja, Kogi State. Ardo has consistently reiterated these concerns, recently stating in a media appearance that the NDC never formally applied for registration or participated in the 2025 screening process involving 171 associations.

Senator Dickson’s rebuttal centers on the 2017 letter from INEC, signed by the then-Secretary to the Commission, Mrs. Augusta Ogakwu. The letter explicitly acknowledges receipt of the NDC’s application, stating, “The commission received your application as a political party under the proposed name: Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

” It further confirms that “The commission has considered your application and found that the proposed name complies with the requirements for registration as a political party under Section 222 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). ” Dickson clarified that the NDC’s registration process began almost a decade ago but experienced delays before being revisited during the recent registration period.

To further demonstrate the party’s long-term planning, he also presented a Google search from February 2017 related to the party’s logo design. The Senator firmly believes that the current criticism is a deliberate attempt to discredit a growing political force, characterizing it as a combination of propaganda and blackmail.

He encouraged the public to consult the official guidelines for political party registration available from INEC’s Election and Party Monitoring (EPM) Department or on the commission’s website, stating, “You may wish to proceed with other requirements in line with the approved guidelines for registration of political parties obtainable from the commission’s Election and Party Monitoring (EPM) Department or download same from the commission’s website. ” Dickson strongly asserts the NDC’s legitimacy as a platform for Nigerian citizens seeking to engage in the democratic process.

He dismisses the petitions against the party as typical distractions often associated with significant political endeavors in Nigeria. He emphasized the party’s commitment to due process and its long-standing efforts to meet all INEC requirements. The Senator’s response aims to dispel any doubts about the NDC’s legal standing and to counter the narrative propagated by critics like Umar Ardo. He views the controversy as a strategic attempt to undermine the party’s momentum and discourage potential supporters.

Dickson’s presentation of the 2017 INEC letter is a key piece of evidence intended to establish the NDC’s claim to legitimate registration. The Senator’s defense also highlights the challenges faced by new political parties in navigating the complex regulatory landscape of Nigerian politics. He suggests that the scrutiny faced by the NDC is not unique but rather a common obstacle for emerging political movements.

The NDC intends to continue building its support base and participating fully in the democratic process, despite the ongoing challenges and criticisms. The party believes it offers a viable alternative for Nigerians and is committed to upholding the principles of fair and transparent elections





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INEC NDC Senator Dickson Political Registration Umar Ardo All Democratic Alliance Nigeria Politics Political Parties Election Controversy

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