Senator Ede Dafinone confirms Urhobo nation backing for Governor Oborevwori and APC at Ethiope West rally, promising votes for 2027 elections amid peace appeals.

Senator Ede Dafinone representing Delta Central has officially declared that the Urhobo nation stands united behind Delta State Governor Chief Sheriff Oborevwori and the All Progressives Congress. This declaration was made during a campaign rally held on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, at Oghara Stadium in Ethiope West Local Government Area. Dafinone pledged massive voter support for the party in the upcoming 2027 general elections, citing the overwhelming enthusiasm displayed by residents.

Rally Turnout Signals Administrative Satisfaction

The senator expressed deep satisfaction with the large turnout of supporters who gathered to hear Governor Oborevwori speak as part of the party's mobilization efforts. Dafinone noted that the smiling faces of residents across various canopies were a clear indicator of their contentment with the current administration. He recounted walking through all the canopies and observing that the people were genuinely happy with the Governor's leadership. This visible satisfaction served as the primary evidence for his assertion that the administration has resonated well with the citizenry.

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Dafinone sought direct confirmation from residents in Ethiope West, Mosogar, and Oghara regarding their continued support for the Governor. He emphasized that the reception at the stadium reflected the broader political mood across the entire state. The senator urged the people of Ethiope West to translate their displayed enthusiasm into actual votes at the polling units. He insisted that the local government must demonstrate its unwavering support for the All Progressives Congress during the electoral process.

Urhobo Political Alignment Marks Historical Turning Point

Senator Dafinone described the emerging political alignment among Urhobo leaders as a significant development in the region's history. He stated that for the first time in a long while, the Urhobo people are united in one direction, marking a turning point in their political history. This unity represents a return to a previous state of cohesion that had been disrupted in earlier years. Dafinone credited Governor Oborevwori for facilitating this unity, stating that the Urhobo has faced one direction and shown strong leadership.

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The senator assured the Governor that the Urhobo people's appreciation would be reflected in their votes on January 16 and February 6. He highlighted that the All Progressives Congress would deliver all its candidates at both state and national levels during these elections. Dafinone expressed personal gratitude to the Governor, stating that he and the entire Urhobo nation intended to show that appreciation through their ballots. He emphasized that the vote from Ethiope West must proudly represent the party's strength in the region.

Governor Emphasizes Peace and Law Enforcement

The campaign train was led by Governor Oborevwori and his wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, alongside Deputy Governor Monday Onyeme and other commissioners. They were received by Dafinone, Erhiatake Ibori-Suenu, representing Ethiope Federal Constituency, and other political stakeholders. Speaking at the rally, Governor Oborevwori urged residents to maintain peace ahead of the elections. He warned that political disagreements must not result in further loss of lives in the state.

The Governor stated that he had directed the police to arrest everyone involved in recent violence, including those who fired guns. He stressed that nobody, irrespective of party affiliation, is above the law and that carrying firearms to intimidate people is prohibited. Oborevwori appealed to residents to reject political violence, insisting that the people of Delta State must remain united regardless of their political affiliations. He emphasized that leaders will come and go, but the state must not lose any more lives to political violence.