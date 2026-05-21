Senator Buba Withdraws from APC Governorship Primary in Bauchi State Citing Internal Party Distortions and Undemocratic Practices

Senator Buba has formally withdrawn from the All Progressives Congress governorship primary in Bauchi State, alleging serious violations of constitutional procedures and democratic principles within the party. In a withdrawal notice dated May 10th, the senator accused a minority faction within the party of undermining democratic processes and subverting the will of party members. Despite his withdrawal, he pledged continued support for President Bola Tinubu and the APC, stating that his decision reflects concerns about governance at the state level rather than opposition to the party's national direction.

Senator Buba has announced his withdrawal from the All Progressives Congress governorship primary in Bauchi State , citing serious constitutional and procedural violations within the party structure.

In a formal withdrawal notice dated May 10th, the senator addressed his decision to the APC leadership at multiple levels, including the ward chairman in Jama'a/Zaranda Ward of Toro Local Government Area, the national chairman, and the party's national secretariat. His decision marks a significant development in the state's political landscape as preparations for the governorship election continue. The senator's withdrawal was precipitated by what he characterized as growing internal distortions and factionalisation within the party ranks.

In his detailed letter, Senator Buba alleged that the democratic processes within the APC in Bauchi State had been systematically undermined by a small group of individuals who prioritized personal interests over the collective will of party members. He expressed particular concern about violations of the Nigerian Constitution, the APC's internal constitution, and the party's established guidelines.

According to the senator, these irregularities had effectively reversed the gains and growing fortunes that the party had achieved over the preceding three years. He argued that the situation represented an unacceptable subversion of majority will by a minority faction within the party structure.

Furthermore, Senator Buba highlighted his concerns that the problematic patterns observed during previous party congresses in Bauchi State would likely resurface during the governorship primaries and subsequent nomination processes. He specifically mentioned that internal distortions and undemocratic practices had already manifested in congress activities, creating a troubling precedent for future party activities. The senator's detailed articulation of these concerns suggests a systematic pattern of governance issues within the state party apparatus that extends beyond isolated incidents.

His decision to withdraw appears to stem from a conviction that participating in a primary process managed by those he views as having undermined democratic principles would compromise his own integrity and political standing. Despite his withdrawal from the primary race, Senator Buba made clear that his decision should not be misinterpreted as a rejection of the All Progressives Congress as a party or as opposition to President Bola Tinubu's leadership.

He explicitly pledged his continued support for the president and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting Tinubu's political agenda in future electoral contests. This carefully calibrated position suggests the senator's intention to maintain his relationship with the national party leadership while distancing himself from state-level management. He emphasized that his withdrawal was directed at addressing specific governance failures within the Bauchi State party structure rather than representing a fundamental break with either the party's national direction or the president's political vision.

The senator's letter was processed through official channels, with copies distributed to key party officials and recorded by the APC national chairman's office. The formal documentation of his withdrawal through official party structures indicates a deliberate and transparent approach to his decision. This procedural correctness contrasts sharply with his allegations of undemocratic conduct by other party members, underscoring his effort to maintain high standards of political decorum even while criticizing others' behavior.

The reception and recording of his withdrawal notice by the national chairman's office provides official acknowledgment of his decision within the party hierarchy





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