Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe Defies APC, Says Party Has Failed His People

Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe, who represents Adamawa South Zone in the National Assembly, has refused to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stating that the party has failed his people. He defected from the Peoples Democratic Party earlier and insisted that it would have been a betrayal of trust if he had moved to the APC.

Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe who represents Adamawa South Zone in the National Assembly has refused to join the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, saying the party has failed his people.

Dauda defected from the Peoples Democratic Party earlier. He insisted that it would have been a betrayal of trust if he had moved to the APC. He said during an event that continued neglect of the Adamawa Southern zone by the Federal Government leaves him with nothing to campaign for the APC-led President Bola Ahmed Tinubu government.

Senator Yaroe who is now in the African Democrafic Congress, ADC, said he would have considered defecting to the APC if it would guarantee presidential assent to his proposed Federal University of Education, Numan bill. He said after investing years of legislative effort and resources into the bill, its rejection by the presidency became a painful setback for both him and his people.

Speaking in Numan while making his declaration to seek re-election to the Senate under ADC, Yaroe said, "If they had told me that joining APC would guarantee the passage of the Federal University of Education Numan bill, I would have risked my political future for the interest of my people.

"But after everything we did at the Senate, the bill was denied assent. How then do I go to my people and campaign for APC? There is practically nothing to show them.

" He charged that apart from the university issue, southern Adamawa has remained one of the most neglected regions in Nigeria despite comprising nine local government areas. He boasted that he was one of 15 senators who resisted pressure to join the APC.

"Senatorial representation is a trust. I cannot betray the people who elected me simply to protect my political interest," he said





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Senator Binos Dauda Yaroe All Progressives Congress (APC) Peoples Democratic Party Federal University Of Education Numan Bill Adamawa South Zone Neglect Of The Adamawa Southern Zone African Democrafic Congress (ADC) Senatorial Representation Trust Political Interest Neglected Regions In Nigeria

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