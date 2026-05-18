Senator Ben Murray Bruce Disputes Disqualification Reports for APC Senate Election

Senator Ben Murray Bruce has disputed reports listing him among aspirants disqualified by the All Progressives Congress, APC, for its senatorial primary election.

Former lawmaker, Senator Ben Murray Bruce , has dismissed reports listing him among aspirants disqualified by the All Progressives Congress , APC , for its senatorial primary election .

The former lawmaker insisted that he neither withdrew nor was disqualified from the electoral process. Enraged by the report, Bruce called the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, to clarify the matter. As of the time of publishing, the APC has released an updated list showing that he has now been cleared from the list of aspirants disqualified. The party urged all stakeholders to uphold transparency, orderliness, and the integrity of the ongoing Primary Election process





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