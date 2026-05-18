Senator Banigo-Harry Reacts to Disqualification from APC Primaries

Ipablibo Banigo-Harry, the Senator representing Rivers West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has reacted to her disqualification from the All Progressives Congress, APC, senatorial primaries for the district. She maintains that she is still a serving senator and believes she ought to have been cleared to participate in the contest. Banigo-Harry faults the decision, warning that the APC risks losing experienced female politicians at a time when national attention is focused on increasing women’s participation in governance. She appeals for calm among her supporters while calling on the national leadership of the APC to urgently intervene in the matter and address the situation. Banigo-Harry also appeals to the national party to look into the matter and do the right thing, as she believes they are capable of putting the records right.

The Senator representing Rivers West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ipablibo Banigo-Harry, has reacted to her disqualification from the All Progressives Congress , APC , senatorial primaries for the district.

She maintains that she is still a serving senator and believes she ought to have been cleared to participate in the contest. Banigo-Harry faults the decision, warning that the APC risks losing experienced female politicians at a time when national attention is focused on increasing women’s participation in governance. She appeals for calm among her supporters while calling on the national leadership of the APC to urgently intervene in the matter and address the situation.

Banigo-Harry also appeals to the national party to look into the matter and do the right thing, as she believes they are capable of putting the records right





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Senator Banigo-Harry All Progressives Congress APC Senatorial Primaries Disqualification Serving Senator Experienced Female Politicians Increasing Women’S Participation In Governance National Attention National Party Right Thing

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