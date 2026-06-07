Senator Ali Ndume: Constituents, God, and Political Leaders Key to My Electoral Success

Senator Ali Ndume discusses his continued electoral victories, attributing them to the support of his constituents, divine intervention, and backing from political leaders. He emphasizes his constituents' informed decision-making and his critical stance towards the current administration.

Senator Ali Ndume , reflecting on his electoral victories, attributes his success to the support of his constituents, divine intervention, and backing from political leaders . In an interview on Channels Television's Sunday Politics , Ndume, who has served two terms in the House of Representatives and four in the Senate, emphasized that his constituents' confidence in him and the All Progressives Congress (APC) has consistently led to his victories.

He believes his constituents are discerning and vote based on their interests, which align with the APC and his personal service. Ndume, who has been critical of the current administration, also noted that he secured his party's ticket through the support of God, his people, and some political leaders. He acknowledged that he is not among the favored figures within President Bola Tinubu's government but believes public officials should be commended when they act in the people's best interest





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Ali Ndume Electoral Success Constituents Divine Intervention Political Leaders

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