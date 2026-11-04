Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan Defends Cash Empowerment Grants in Kogi

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan justifies distributing up to 5 million naira in cash to Kogi Central entrepreneurs, citing direct beneficiary requests for financial flexibility over equipment during her third anniversary program.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has strongly defended her recent decision to distribute millions of naira in cash directly to constituents, dismissing social media criticism as a misunderstanding of grassroots economic realities. The Kogi Central Senator representing the 10th National Assembly clarified that the cash handouts were a direct response to beneficiary preferences for immediate financial liquidity rather than physical business equipment.

Rationale Behind Direct Cash Grants

The clarification was issued in a formal statement provided to The PUNCH by her media aide, Mike Idoko, following a backlash from online users who questioned the propriety of publicly displaying large sums of money. Akpoti-Uduaghan explained that her approach was shaped by observations from previous empowerment exercises, where she noticed a recurring pattern among recipients. She noted that many beneficiaries who received sewing machines eventually sold them, either to boost their businesses with capital or to pay essential rent, indicating a preference for liquid funds.

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This practical insight led the Senator to pivot toward direct financial assistance for those requesting support to start businesses or replenish stock. She emphasized that entrepreneurs face diverse operational realities, making cash a more versatile tool than standardized equipment grants. This method allows recipients to address immediate challenges, ranging from business expansion to the acquisition of specific production materials that vary by sector.

Stakeholder Reactions and Public Criticism

The decision to distribute cash at an event marking her third anniversary in the 10th National Assembly sparked significant debate on social media platforms. Images and videos of the event circulated widely, prompting some users to question whether such public displays of wealth constituted meaningful constituency representation. Critics argued that handing out cash might not equate to sustainable poverty alleviation, suggesting that tangible assets might provide longer-term benefits for recipients.

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Despite the online scrutiny, Akpoti-Uduaghan maintained that the program was designed to empower small-scale entrepreneurs across Kogi Central with the financial assistance they explicitly needed to grow. She argued that the flexibility of cash grants allows beneficiaries to prioritize their unique business needs, whether that involves buying raw materials, hiring labor, or covering overhead costs that fixed assets cannot address.

Program Details and Financial Scope

The cash empowerment program, which took place on November 2, 2026, served as the culmination of activities marking the Senator's third year in office. The initiative targeted small-scale entrepreneurs operating in various critical sectors, including agriculture, tailoring, content creation, and manufacturing. The grants were tailored to the specific operational requirements of each business, ensuring that the financial support was relevant and immediately usable.

Beneficiaries received grants ranging significantly based on their assessed needs, with amounts starting at ₦100,000 for smaller enterprises. More substantial support was provided to those with larger operational scales, with some recipients receiving ₦2m, ₦3m, and ₦4m. The largest portion of the support involved bank transfers of up to ₦5m, directed at entrepreneurs with significant growth potential or urgent capital requirements.

Impact on Local Economy and Future Outlook

In her anniversary message, Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the Kogi Central constituency, framing the grants as a strategic move to strengthen local enterprises. She highlighted that the recipients, from farmers to content creators, are actively building livelihoods and contributing to the resilience of the local economy. The Senator described the program as a testament to her commitment to improving economic opportunities through targeted, flexible financial interventions.

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By focusing on direct cash transfers, the Senator aims to foster a more agile entrepreneurial ecosystem in Kogi Central, allowing businesses to respond quickly to market demands. The program underscores a shift in constituent empowerment strategies, prioritizing the expressed needs of the community over standardized distribution models. This approach seeks to ensure that financial support translates directly into sustainable business growth and economic stability for the beneficiaries involved.