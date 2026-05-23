Senator Ahmed Wadada's Message After Winning Governorship Primary Election in Nasarawa State

Senator Ahmed Wadada, the All Progressives Congress Gubernatorial candidate for the 2027 election in Nasarawa State, expressed his gratitude to members of the APC, the people of Nasarawa State, and his supporters after winning the recently concluded governorship primary election. He called for peace and unity of purpose among stakeholders and pledged to work towards a more prosperous and progressive Nasarawa State with the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

The All Progressives Congress Gubernatorial candidate for the 2027 election in Nasarawa State, Senator Ahmed Wadada , has called for peace and unity of purpose among stakeholders, members of the party , and his supporters ahead of the election.

After winning the recently concluded governorship primary election, Senator Wadada expressed his gratitude to members of the APC, the people of Nasarawa State, and his supporters. He also paid tribute to the current Governor Abdullahi Sule for his leadership and commitment to the party and the growth of Nasarawa State. The candidate emphasized that his victory is not his alone but belongs to all APC faithful and citizens who desire a more prosperous, united, and progressive Nasarawa State.

He pledged to work with all stakeholders in pursuit of sustainable development and improved living standards





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2027 Nasarawa State Election Senator Ahmed Wadada Peace And Unity Of Purpose Stakeholders Members Of The Party Supporters

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