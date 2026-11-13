Senator Adeola Foundation Marks World Orphans Day 2026 With N500 Million Infrastructure And Scholarships

Chadash Empowerment Foundation led by Senator Solomon Adeola marks World Orphans Day 2026 with major infrastructure projects and educational support in Abuja and Ogun State.

Chadash Empowerment Foundation has successfully concluded its fifth annual outreach initiative for World Orphans Day 2026, delivering substantial financial and infrastructural aid to vulnerable children across Nigeria. The two-day event, characterized by the theme Building a World of Hope, took place in Abuja and Ogun State, focusing on critical interventions designed to support the daily needs and long-term development of orphaned students. Key activities included the construction of a new N500 million orphanage facility, the distribution of food supplies to three hundred and fifty orphans, and the provision of essential school materials to support educational access.

Major Infrastructure And Educational Interventions

The most significant tangible outcome of the Abuja outreach was the completion and handover of a new orphanage home built for JK's Orphanage at a cost of N500 million. This large-scale construction project aims to provide a permanent, safe, and structured living environment for the residents. In addition to housing improvements, the foundation facilitated cash donations exceeding N15 million, which were distributed among five separate orphanage homes in the Federal Capital Territory. These funds are intended to support immediate operational costs and care requirements for the children residing in these facilities.

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Educational support remained a central pillar of the World Orphans Day 2026 celebrations, with the foundation committing to full tertiary education scholarships for three selected students. This investment in higher education is designed to break the cycle of poverty and ensure that these young individuals have the qualifications necessary to secure stable employment and contribute to the economy. The outreach also saw the distribution of one hundred and ninety-two school bags, symbolizing a renewed commitment to academic engagement and providing necessary tools for classroom success.

Ogun State Outreach And Leadership Perspectives

The second phase of the commemoration focused on Ogun State, where the foundation extended its reach to two hundred and fifty-eight children across five distinct orphanage homes. During this leg of the campaign, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, the wife of the Ogun State All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, addressed the stakeholders and media regarding the strategic importance of the initiative. She emphasized that the yearly outreach is a direct reflection of the foundation's unwavering commitment to ensuring that every child receives the love, care, support, and opportunities needed to realize their full human potential.

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Senator Adeola, widely known by her public title Yayi, highlighted that access to education is fundamental to personal development, independence, and securing a better future for vulnerable youth. She stated that the foundation would continue to implement meaningful interventions that address the immediate needs of vulnerable children while simultaneously creating opportunities for them to rise above their present circumstances. Her remarks underscored the belief that every child deserves the opportunity to dream, grow, and build a meaningful future regardless of the circumstances surrounding their upbringing. Through this specific initiative, the leadership aims to remind these children that they are loved, valued, and never forgotten by society.

Foundational History And Long Term Advocacy Goals

Since its establishment in 2018, Chadash Empowerment Foundation has consistently supported approximately thirty orphanage homes through various forms of assistance, including direct donations, educational aid, and the provision of basic facilities. The organization has also integrated skills acquisition programmes into its portfolio to enhance the long-term self-sufficiency of beneficiaries. This multi-faceted approach ensures that support extends beyond immediate survival needs to include capacity building and vocational training, which are critical for sustainable development in underserved communities.

Beyond direct material support, the foundation has sustained advocacy for the welfare and inclusion of vulnerable children through broader awareness campaigns. A notable example of this advocacy was the 2025 World Orphans Day advocacy walk held in Abuja, which helped galvanize public attention and corporate partnership for the cause. The 2026 activities continue this trajectory by reinforcing the narrative that building a world of hope begins with creating tangible opportunities for every child to thrive, setting a precedent for future corporate social responsibility efforts in the sector.