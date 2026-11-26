Senator Allwell Onyesoh has condemned the assault on two of his aides by security operatives attached to Senator Solomon Adeola during a Senate Appropriations Committee meeting and demanded a transparent investigation, sanctions and preservation of CCTV footage.

Senator Allwell Onyesoh, representing Rivers East, has demanded sanctions against security operatives allegedly involved in the assault on two of his aides during a meeting of the Senate Committee on Appropriation on Wednesday.

Senator Demands Sanctions Over Assault

Onyesoh condemned the incident and called on National Assembly management to conduct a transparent investigation, identify the operatives involved and ensure those found culpable are punished. The incident occurred at the entrance to the committee room during a meeting chaired by Senator Solomon Adeola, chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, who represents Ogun West and is popularly known as Yayi.

Also read 'They hit my head with gun butt' -- lawmaker's aide accuses n'assembly security operatives of assault

The affected aides were identified as Kingsley Wali, a legislative aide, and Dr Kingsley Chioma Nwanyanwu, Special Adviser to Onyesoh on General Services. Wali reportedly sustained a head injury and was left bleeding after a confrontation with security operatives allegedly attached to Adeola.

In a statement issued on Thursday by his Special Adviser on Publicity and Communications, Peter Oriri, Onyesoh disputed the account given by Adeola's media adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro, that the incident resulted from a misunderstanding over access to a closed-door meeting. The senator's camp maintained that the aides were performing their official duties and were already leaving the committee room after accompanying their principal when the confrontation occurred.

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It said, For the avoidance of doubt, there was no closed-door session in progress when the incident occurred. Any suggestion that they were attempting to forcefully gain access to a restricted meeting is therefore unfounded. According to the statement, the security operatives first restrained, pushed and slapped Nwanyanwu, despite his having no intention of entering the meeting.

It alleged that when Wali intervened, the operatives turned on him, dragging him towards a staircase, pushing him down and hitting him on the head with the butt of a firearm. The statement said Wali sustained a serious head injury and bled profusely, requiring urgent medical attention. It further alleged that the same operatives attempted to arrest Nwanyanwu while he was seeking medical assistance for his injured colleague.

Onyesoh's camp said the senator immediately left the committee meeting after being informed of the incident and brought the two aides before the committee, where the senators present condemned the assault. The senator also questioned the conduct of security personnel attached to the committee chairman, insisting that they must operate within established National Assembly security protocols and not assume the responsibilities of the Sergeant-at-Arms.

Onyesoh Calls for Transparent Investigation

The statement said, Security personnel attached to the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation must operate within established National Assembly security protocols. They cannot usurp the institutional responsibilities of the Sergeant-at-Arms or exercise arbitrary powers over duly authorised officials. Onyesoh consequently demanded that National Assembly management identify the security operatives involved, preserve relevant closed-circuit television footage and establish the circumstances surrounding Wali's injuries.

He also called for an investigation into the alleged attempted arrest of Nwanyanwu and measures to protect both aides from intimidation or retaliation. The statement added, We strongly condemn the assault on our aides and will not tolerate any attempt, under whatever guise, to intimidate them, undermine their dignity or trivialise the seriousness of this incident. We therefore demand a transparent investigation, accountability for all those found culpable and justice for the victims.

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However, Adeola's media adviser, Odunaro, had earlier attributed the incident to a misunderstanding involving aides of some senators attempting to gain access to the committee room during a closed-door session. In a statement titled Security Breach at Senate Committee on Appropriations Room, Odunaro said the confrontation occurred while security personnel were controlling access to the meeting.

Adeola Media Adviser Denies Claims

He maintained that Adeola, who was presiding over the meeting, was unaware of the incident, which also occurred without the knowledge of other committee members, including Onyesoh. Odunaro said Onyesoh only discovered that his aide had been injured when he briefly stepped out of the meeting.

He said, It was only when Senator Onyesoh came out briefly that he saw his blood-soaked aide, and it was directed that the Clerk of the Committee take the injured to the National Assembly Clinic where he was treated and discharged. Odunaro added that National Assembly management had commenced an investigation into the incident. He stated, The incident is currently under investigation by the Management of the National Assembly to ascertain the facts that led to the ugly incident.

Injured Aide Recounts Attack

Wali had earlier told journalists that he was attacked after intervening when security operatives allegedly manhandled his colleague. He said, The next thing we saw was that they started strangling him against the wall. Wali added, So, I told them that even if you are security personnel, you cannot do the job of sergeants-at-arms by trying to strangle this man. So, I was struggling to separate them.

All of a sudden, they just attacked me. The incident has raised concerns about the conduct of security personnel and access-control procedures within the National Assembly, where the Sergeant-at-Arms is responsible for maintaining order and security.