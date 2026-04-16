Senates President Akpabio Calls for Global Parliaments to Champion Peace and Justice

Addressing the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Senate President Godswill Akpabio urged world parliaments to act as guardians of peace, justice, and humanity amidst rising global tensions. He emphasized the role of legislatures as the hope and conscience of the people, drawing on Nigeria's experience with conflict and nation-building. Akpabio called for a redirection of resources from war to development and highlighted the human cost of conflict, stressing that it represents a crisis of leadership. He advocated for strengthening global institutions like the UN and amplifying the voices of vulnerable nations, calling for a turning point towards a future of enduring hope, peace, and justice.

In an impassioned appeal to global legislative bodies, Senate President Godswill Akpabio has urged parliaments across the world to embrace their crucial role as stewards of peace, justice, and the fundamental tenets of humanity, especially in an era marked by escalating global tensions . His compelling address was delivered at the 152nd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), under the poignant theme 'Nurturing Hope, Securing Peace and Ensuring Justice for Future Generations'.

Akpabio, as detailed in a statement from his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom, articulated that the assembly's convergence occurs at a critical juncture where conflicts are severely testing the resilience of nations and established institutions across various regions. He commenced his address by extending warm greetings from the people of Nigeria, a nation he described as resilient and one that understands intrinsically that peace is not an inherited legacy but rather a conscious endeavor that requires continuous building, diligent defense, and unwavering sustenance.

Drawing profound lessons from Nigeria's own challenging journey through conflict and its subsequent efforts at nation-building, Akpabio eloquently posited legislatures as the 'first hope of the masses' and unequivocally as the 'conscience of the people.'

He issued a stark warning, emphasizing that no geopolitical area remains impervious to the destabilizing effects of unrest, citing the current protracted crises in the Middle East, Europe, and Africa as sobering examples. 'It is time to turn from destruction to construction... and redirect the instruments of war toward the work of development,' he declared with conviction.

Akpabio meticulously highlighted the devastating human toll exacted by conflict, emphasizing that the stark casualty figures often fail to fully capture the profound and lasting pain of broken families and shattered communities. 'This is not merely a crisis of security—it is a crisis of leadership. Might must not be mistaken for right, and weakness must never justify injustice,' he stated emphatically.

In a powerful invocation of shared human experience, the Senate President reminded the delegates of our collective destiny, drawing inspiration from the words of Martin Luther King Jr., and passionately advocated for unified, decisive action. He implored the IPU to actively work towards strengthening vital global institutions, with a particular focus on the United Nations, and to rigorously amplify the voices of the most vulnerable nations. 'Let this moment mark a turning point… a covenant not just with our people, but with posterity,' he concluded his impactful remarks.

Nigeria, he affirmed, stands resolutely prepared to collaborate with the international community in the earnest pursuit of a future characterized by enduring hope, sustained peace, and pervasive justice. Prior to Akpabio's address, IPU President Tulia Ackson, who also serves as the Speaker of Tanzania’s National Assembly, had implored member parliaments to faithfully uphold their democratic responsibilities and to take decisive and meaningful action in addressing ongoing conflicts and persistent inequality.

She astutely observed that the global community looks to legislative bodies not only for the formulation of laws but also for exemplary leadership and unwavering moral clarity. The Inter-Parliamentary Union serves as a vital platform that convenes national parliaments from around the world with the overarching goals of advancing peace, fostering democracy, and promoting sustainable development through robust dialogue and dedicated parliamentary diplomacy





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