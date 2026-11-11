Senate Directs NCC to Investigate Airtime Deductions for Failed Calls

The Senate has ordered its Communications Committee to engage the NCC and telecom operators over complaints that subscribers lose airtime to failed or interrupted calls, with a report expected within four weeks.

The Senate has warned that it could summon the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, as well as telecommunications operators over persistent poor network services and alleged unjustified deductions from subscribers airtime.

Senate Warns Minster Over Poor Network Services

The warning followed a motion adopted during plenary today, highlighting the financial losses Nigerians suffer from failed calls, dropped connections and other network disruptions. The President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, stated that the Senate committee on communications would first engage the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and demand explanations over the complaints. He, however, warned that failure to provide satisfactory answers would compel the Senate to summon the minister, the NCC Executive Vice-Chairman and telecommunications operators for further questioning.

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He blamed inadequate regulatory supervision for some of the avoidable losses suffered by subscribers, insisting that the Senate would take further action if there was no improvement. The motion, sponsored by Senator Tahir Monguno and presented by the Deputy Senate Majority Leader, Oyelola Ashiru, drew attention to the growing complaints of subscribers who lose airtime despite unsuccessful attempts to make calls. Sen.

Monguno noted that Nigerians frequently experience failed connections, abrupt call disconnections, inaudible conversations and network interruptions, forcing them to make repeated calls at additional costs. He argued that subscribers should not be charged for services that telecommunications operators have failed to deliver effectively. The senator urged the Senate to mandate its Committee on Communications to engage the NCC and relevant operators to investigate the complaints and recommend measures to protect consumers. Sen.

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NCC and Telecoms Operators to Be Investigated

Akpabio described the four-week reporting period proposed by the committee as too long, given the urgency of the situation. The Senate Committees on Communications has been directed to invite the NCC and operators, investigate complaints of charges linked to failed or interrupted calls, and assess the financial losses suffered by subscribers. It is expected to report back within four weeks with recommendations for further regulatory or legislative action.

Each redial can mean another deduction, adding to the cost for people who depend on their phones for business, work, school and daily communication. During debate, senators argued that consumers should not pay for services they did not effectively receive. Network disruptions may occur, they said, but the cost of failed service should not automatically fall on subscribers. The Senate President said the inquiry must secure explanations from the regulator, the supervising minister and the operators.

Subscribers Suffer Financial Losses from Failed Calls

If their responses and proposed actions fail to address the complaints, the matter could be referred to a Committee of the Whole. The investigation will test whether the industry current safeguards are enough to protect subscribers and whether customers can get redress when network failures cost them airtime.