Senate Warns VIP Flight Restrictions Could Cause Aviation Disaster, Summons Regulators

The Senate has warned that restricting commercial flights for VIP movements could trigger a major aviation disaster and directed aviation agencies to appear before its Committee on Aviation within two weeks.

The Senate has warned that frequent restrictions on commercial flights to accommodate Very Important Personalities could trigger a major aviation disaster, and has demanded an urgent review of the practice.

Lawmakers raised the alarm on Tuesday during plenary, saying passenger aircraft approaching their destinations were routinely forced to remain airborne for extended periods because of security restrictions linked to VIP movements. The concerns followed a motion of urgent national importance sponsored by Senator Isah Jibrin, also identified as Senator Jibrin Isa, representing Kogi East.

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Senator Jibrin Warns Of Aviation Safety Risks

Jibrin said commercial flights scheduled to land at some Nigerian airports are sometimes forced to remain airborne for over an hour as landing operations are suspended to accommodate VIP movements. He also noted that some international flights have had to divert to alternative airports within the country when access to their intended destinations is temporarily restricted. While acknowledging the legitimate security considerations surrounding VIP movements, Jibrin warned that such operations must not compromise aviation safety.

He said prolonged airborne holding increases fuel consumption, depletes operational reserves and exposes aircraft to additional risks including adverse weather, air traffic congestion, diversion challenges and crew duty-time limitations. Lawmakers warned that keeping passenger aircraft circling for up to an hour or longer could expose passengers and crew to serious risks, including fuel exhaustion and other operational emergencies.

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The Senate therefore directed its relevant committee to engage the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority and the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau to address the concerns. In its resolutions, the Senate urged the NCAA, NAMA and FAAN to ensure proper advance coordination and notification of planned airspace restrictions to airline operators.

It further directed that where restrictions are unavoidable, aircraft yet to depart should be kept on the ground, while flight schedules and departure sequences should be adjusted to prevent planes from taking off only to be kept circling in the air. The chamber also mandated its Committee on Aviation to engage the relevant authorities and report back within two weeks.

Plang Highlights Dangers Of Poor Flight Scheduling

Contributing to the debate, Senator Dike Plang, representing Plateau Central, drew on his aviation experience to explain the dangers of poor flight scheduling and airspace management. He said he worked with Kabo Air in 1996 as a station manager in Kano and Saudi Arabia, where he received training in ground operations.

Plang said aviation operations depend heavily on accurate timing and coordination, and that airlines and airport authorities should be adequately informed about planned VIP movements before commercial flights are cleared for departure. He argued that allowing an aircraft to depart for a destination when authorities already know a VIP movement would prevent it from landing at the scheduled time amounted to poor operational management.

He also noted that although aircraft are required to carry sufficient reserve fuel to reach alternative airports in emergencies, the requirement should not be used to justify poor planning. He expressed concern over the increasing number of private and government aircraft operating within the country's airspace. Also speaking, Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central, lamented what he described as the persistent failure of aviation authorities to protect ordinary passengers from disruptions associated with VIP movements.

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Senator Ningi Recounts Frustrating Flight Delay Experience

Ningi said Nigeria was increasingly operating like a lawless country, where passengers had become accustomed to unexplained flight delays and disruptions without adequate consideration for their inconvenience. Recounting his personal experience, the former Senate Leader disclosed that he recently boarded a flight from Kano scheduled to last about 40 minutes but ended up spending approximately two and a half hours in the air because of VIP-related restrictions.

He said passengers were left frustrated, with many directing their anger at the government and the National Assembly. Ningi argued that responsibility should not rest solely with the NCAA, NAMA and FAAN, insisting that lawmakers must also accept responsibility for failing to adequately supervise the agencies. He criticised the regulators, alleging their effectiveness was more evident in official statements than in the actual experiences of air travellers.

He also condemned what he described as unequal treatment of passengers and airline operators, noting that travellers could be denied boarding for arriving just a minute late, while airlines could keep passengers waiting for five or seven hours without adequate explanations or apologies. Expressing concern over the approaching harmattan season, Ningi warned that prolonged flight delays and poor coordination could increase the risk of an aviation emergency.

Akpabio Describes Stranding Of Passengers By VIP Movements

He called for the heads of the NCAA, NAMA and FAAN to appear before the Senate Committee on Aviation, insisting that the Senate leadership should also participate in the engagement. Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who also shared his experience as an air traveller, recounted how passengers were once stranded inside an airport bus for approximately three hours because of VIP movements.

According to him, the passengers had already been transported from the terminal towards their aircraft when the bus was suddenly stopped, leaving them sweating inside for hours. Akpabio said that being a former governor himself, he had to conceal his identity and avoid eye contact with other passengers who were expressing anger and raining abuses on government officials over the delay.

He also criticised what he described as poor coordination between airport authorities and the Presidency during presidential movements, saying airports and airspace were sometimes affected without adequate notice.