Senate Vows to Expedite Action on State Police Amid Rising Insecurity

The Senate has promised to expedite action on the constitutional framework for the establishment of state police amid rising insecurity, banditry and abductions across the country.

The Senate has promised to expedite action on the constitutional framework for the establishment of state police amid rising insecurity, banditry and abductions across the country.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Yemi Adaramodu, disclosed this in an interview with Saturday PUNCH. The lawmaker said the Red Chamber was committed to fast-tracking the legislative processes required to amend the Constitution and pave the way for state policing as part of efforts to strengthen the country's security architecture. Very soon. As I earlier told you, the Senate is fully prepared to commence the constitutional processes for the establishment of state police without delay.

We will ensure that the necessary legislative stamina is accorded to the establishment of state police, so as to keep Nigerians safe and secure, and drive out rampaging bandits and other social marauders, Adaramodu said. The assurance comes amid growing concerns over worsening insecurity and renewed calls for the decentralisation of policing following a series of deadly attacks and kidnappings in different parts of the country.

Three days ago, the Senate disclosed that the constitutional process for the establishment of state police had commenced, pledging legislative support for measures aimed at tackling banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes. Adaramodu had explained that the Senate was ready to accelerate legislative action on state policing as part of efforts to support President Bola Tinubu in addressing the nation's security challenges.

The renewed push for state police has gained momentum in the wake of the recent abduction of pupils and teachers in Oyo State, an incident that reignited national concerns over the safety of schools and the effectiveness of existing security arrangements. The attack, which occurred on May 15, saw armed men invade three schools in Ahoro-Esinle and Yawota communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, abducting scores of pupils and teachers and leaving families devastated.

The incident sparked nationwide outrage and renewed demands for comprehensive reforms of Nigeria's security system. Advocates of state police have long argued that decentralised policing would improve intelligence gathering, strengthen community-based security operations and enable quicker responses to emerging threats. They also contend that state-controlled police formations would complement federal security agencies in tackling criminal activities that have continued to spread across several parts of the country.

The proposal, however, requires constitutional amendments, which must be approved by the National Assembly and subsequently endorsed by at least two-thirds of the state Houses of Assembly. With the Senate reaffirming its commitment to the initiative, the debate over state policing is expected to gather fresh momentum as lawmakers seek lasting solutions to Nigeria's persistent security challenges





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