The Nigerian Senate has directed the police to investigate recent political violence and attacks on candidates ahead of the 2027 general elections, citing threats to democratic stability.

The Nigerian Senate has issued a formal directive to the Nigeria Police Force to launch comprehensive investigations into recent incidents of political violence that have marked the pre-campaign period for the 2027 general elections. This urgent intervention aims to identify and prosecute the individuals responsible for attacking presidential candidates and their supporters, thereby safeguarding the democratic process.

Demand for Police Investigation on Violence

The upper chamber of the National Assembly convened in plenary to address the escalating tension and violence surrounding the upcoming electoral cycle. Lawmakers explicitly called on the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, to oversee a thorough inquiry into these hostile actions. The Senate emphasized the need for transparency and accountability in identifying the sponsors of these attacks to prevent further escalation before the 2027 polls.

Also read Dickson Urges Emergency All-Party Summit Over Rising Political Violence Ahead of 2027 Elections

Details of Recent Attacks on Candidates

Senators cited specific recent events as evidence of the deteriorating security situation. These include the assault on President Bola Tinubu's convoy at the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in Garki, Abuja, where supporters reportedly used stones and dangerous objects. Other incidents involved attacks on Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress in Edo, Delta, and Sokoto States.

Legal Framework and Electoral Act Provisions

During the debate, the Senate directed the Independent National Electoral Commission to strictly implement relevant provisions of the Electoral Act. This legal framework is intended to prevent future incidents of political violence and intolerance. The lawmakers argued that robust enforcement of existing laws is essential to ensure that all political stakeholders can campaign without fear of physical harm or intimidation.

Advertisement

Senate Debate on Security Measures

Senator Ningi presented a motion highlighting the grave implications of these attacks on national security and democratic participation. He recalled the attack on President Tinubu's convoy last Friday, noting that security operatives were injured and vehicles damaged. Senator Ali Ndume seconded the motion, describing the incident as an embarrassment to the nation rather than just the president, while calling for restrictions on carrying dangerous objects during campaigns.

Future Steps and Security Recommendations

The Senate discussed proposals to reduce the timeline for committee reports on the matter from four weeks to one week to ensure swift action. Senators warned that failure to prosecute perpetrators could embolden further violence. The chamber urged security agencies to conduct impartial investigations and urged the public to support efforts to maintain peace ahead of the critical 2027 general elections.