The Senate has ordered a one-week investigation into reported attacks on President Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, while warning that candidates who sponsor political violence could be disqualified from the 2027 elections.

The Senate has ordered a one-week investigation into reported attacks on President Bola Tinubu, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, among other political leaders, while warning that candidates who sponsor violence or deploy armed thugs against opponents could lose their eligibility to contest the 2027 general elections.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio issued the warning on Tuesday as the upper chamber considered a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Senator Abdul Ningi (ADC, Bauchi Central) on the rising incidence of political violence, intolerance and attacks on political leaders and supporters across the country. Akpabio said any candidate or supporter caught instigating violence should face the consequences provided under the law, stressing that political affiliation should not shield anyone from sanctions.

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INEC Right To Disqualify Violent Candidates

He said: Any candidate or supporter caught instigating violence, then INEC has the right to disqualify. We should call the attention of INEC to the 2026 Electoral Act; no matter the political party, such a candidate should immediately be disqualified. They are embedded in the 2026 Electoral Act and require strong implementation. Sections 121 to 128 of the 2026 Electoral Act were cited during the debate.

Akpabio further warned parents and guardians to caution their children against attacks on political leaders, noting that certain acts could attract charges bordering on treasonable felony. The Senate also raised concerns over allegations that politicians were financing and equipping youths to disrupt political activities, suggesting that those behind the violence could be more consequential targets for security investigations than the immediate perpetrators.

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Among the incidents cited was the reported attack on Tinubu's motorcade on November 13, shortly after he observed Jumat prayers at the Shehu Shagari Central Mosque in Garki, Abuja. The incident reportedly resulted in damage to vehicles and injuries to security operatives. The lawmakers also recalled the reported attack on Obi and other political stakeholders. The current article cited Edo State, while the new source text cited Benue State; both accounts referred to the same reported attack.

They also cited the disruption of a political procession involving Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Obidient Movement supporters in Asaba, Delta State, on November 7, which reportedly left one person dead and five others injured, as well as the reported attack on the convoy of African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar in Sokoto State. The Senate described the incidents as signs of growing political intolerance capable of threatening peaceful participation in the 2027 elections.

Senate Warns Of Threats To National Security

Moving the motion, Ningi warned that the growing incidents of political violence posed serious threats to national security, democratic participation and the peaceful conduct of the 2027 general elections. Seconding the motion, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) described the attack on Tinubu's convoy as an embarrassment to the country, not just to the President. He said: What happened to Mr President is not an embarrassment against the president; it is an embarrassment to Nigerians.

On a Friday, in a Mosque, it is wrong. Ndume warned that political violence could escalate if urgent measures were not taken. He suggested that security agencies should prohibit supporters from carrying dangerous objects such as knives and sticks to campaign grounds. He also advocated establishing special courts to ensure speedy prosecution of offenders, and urged the police to prevent people from carrying dangerous objects to political rallies and to ensure swift prosecution of anyone found culpable.

Senator Kawu Sumaila (Kano South) supported the proposed sanctions but argued that political candidates should also be held accountable when their supporters are found carrying dangerous weapons. The new source text identified him as Senator Samaila Kawu, who argued that the problem went beyond street-level violence, accusing politicians of being the sponsors of attacks through the alleged distribution of weapons and drugs to young people. He declared: We are the sponsors of all what is going on.

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Focus On Those Financing Political Violence

He urged security agencies to investigate those financing political violence rather than concentrating exclusively on the youths recruited to carry out attacks. Contributing, Senate Minority Leader Abba Moro (Benue South) said existing provisions of the Electoral Act were sufficient to address electoral violence if properly enforced. He warned that failure to tackle the menace could discourage voters from participating in the elections and undermine the credibility of the electoral process.

Senator Babangida Hussaini (Jigawa North-West) specifically urged INEC to disqualify candidates linked to political violence. He also recalled recommendations of the Justice Mohammed Uwais-led Electoral Reform Committee, which proposed specialised institutions and courts to address electoral violence. Senator Binos Yaroe (Adamawa South) proposed that state governors should ensure opposition parties have access to public facilities, including hotels and stadia, for their political activities.

Senator Sampson Ekong called for equal protection for candidates across political parties and urged the Federal Ministry of Information and the National Orientation Agency to intensify public enlightenment against political violence. Ruling on the motion, Akpabio said candidates and supporters found culpable of instigating electoral violence should face the consequences provided under the law. He stressed that political affiliation should not shield anyone from sanctions.

The Senate consequently urged the Federal Government to direct the Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, and other security agencies to strengthen protection for political leaders, candidates, supporters and campaign gatherings nationwide. It also called for effective early-warning and rapid-response mechanisms to prevent further attacks. The chamber directed its Committees on National Security and Intelligence, Police Affairs, and INEC to engage relevant institutions and report back within one week on measures to prevent political violence and safeguard the 2027 elections.

The new source text also lists the committees on National Security and Intelligence, Public Affairs, and INEC as those mandated to engage relevant security and electoral institutions and submit a report within one week. It further urged INEC to enforce the relevant provisions of the Electoral Act, while calling on state governors to guarantee opposition parties access to public facilities for lawful political activities. Lawmakers warned that restrictions on opposition activities could heighten political intolerance and trigger avoidable conflicts.

The Senate's intervention comes amid growing political activity ahead of the 2027 elections, with lawmakers warning that violence, intimidation and the alleged sponsorship of political thuggery could threaten the right of Nigerians to freely participate in the democratic process.