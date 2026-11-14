Senate Urged to Pass Child Online Access Protection Bill HB 244

Human rights lawyer Angela Uzoma urges Senate President Godswill Akpabio to pass HB 244, ensuring mandatory 24-hour takedowns and accountability for Big Tech platforms endangering Nigerian youth online.

Nigerian legislators are facing urgent calls to act on digital child safety as a prominent human rights lawyer highlights the devastating consequences of legislative inaction. Angela Uwandu Uzoma-Iwuchukwu, an international human rights lawyer and Country Representative for Avocats Sans Frontières (ASF) France in Nigeria, argues that the government must stop treating online safety as a peripheral issue. She emphasizes that the current silence from lawmakers allows predatory behavior to thrive in digital spaces where millions of children spend their days. The urgency stems from the fact that over 70 percent of Nigerian children now have internet access, exposing them to unprecedented risks without adequate legal safeguards. This digital exposure has created a crisis that mirrors physical dangers but lacks the immediate regulatory response that society typically applies to public spaces.

HB 244 Legislative Framework Details

The House of Representatives has already advanced the solution by passing the Child Online Access Protection Bill, designated as HB 244. This legislation establishes a unified and enforceable legal framework designed to hold global technology companies accountable for content hosted on their servers within Nigerian borders. The core mechanism of the bill mandates transparency from platform operators, forcing them to disclose how their algorithms interact with minors. Crucially, the bill introduces a strict twenty-four-hour takedown window for harmful content involving children, ensuring that digital threats are removed with the same speed that police would respond to physical crimes. The legislation also imposes severe financial and legal penalties on platforms that fail to comply with these protective measures, effectively rejecting the previous model of voluntary corporate self-regulation.

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Stakeholder Positions and Corporate Impunity

Global technology monopolies currently operate in Nigeria with near-total impunity, exploiting gaps in outdated local laws to maximize engagement and advertising revenue. These platforms prioritize commercial growth over child welfare, a business model that Angela Uzoma describes as engineered to include predatory behaviors as a feature rather than a bug. The Nigerian Communications Commission reports that a significant majority of children have encountered at least one form of cyber risk, yet harmful content often remains online for more than forty-eight hours before any intervention occurs. Big Tech firms are aware that Nigeria's legal framework is insufficient, allowing them to profit immensely from grey areas that leave childhood experiences unmonitored. This strategic delay benefits corporate shareholders while exposing vulnerable youth to cyberbullying, harassment, and exploitation without timely oversight.

Human Cost and Real-World Impact

The human cost of this legislative vacuum is illustrated by specific, tragic cases that demonstrate the severity of online harms. An eleven-year-old boy in Lagos was groomed on a multiplayer gaming application by a predator who posed as a fellow peer, exploiting the lack of verification safeguards. In another instance, a fourteen-year-old girl was pushed toward self-harm because a platform's algorithm determined that feeding her eating-disorder content would increase her screen time. These examples show that the damage is often permanent and psychological before any action is taken by authorities or platform moderators. The delay in removing harmful content allows trauma to solidify, proving that the current system fails to protect the dignity and safety that children are constitutionally entitled to, even when they are logged onto the internet.

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Senate Responsibility and Global Context

The final legislative hurdle rests with the Senate and its leadership, specifically Senate President Godswill Akpabio and the 10th National Assembly. HB 244 is currently pending in the Senate, awaiting the same approval it received in the House to become law. Uzoma-Iwuchukwu asserts that passing this bill is a legacy-defining moment that will determine whether the current administration prioritizes the protection of Nigerian youth. She argues that the Senate must reject prolonged deliberation and procedural delays, comparing the situation to physical playgrounds where unsafe conditions result in immediate closure rather than committee hearings. The bill aligns Nigeria with global jurisdictions like the European Union and Australia, which have already implemented comprehensive online safety frameworks to protect their citizens.

Call to Action for Immediate Passage

The demand for immediate action is clear: the Senate must pass the Child Online Access Protection Bill without further delay to secure the digital safety of millions of children. Every second of inaction leaves young Nigerians vulnerable to foreseeable and preventable harms that are increasingly pervasive in the digital age. Uzoma-Iwuchukwu challenges Senate President Akpabio to declare that the protection of youth is non-negotiable and to use his position to close the loophole that allows tech giants to profit from child endangerment. The choice is presented as a test of the nation's readiness to meet the realities of the digital era with seriousness and speed. The clock is ticking, and the responsibility to act now falls squarely on the shoulders of the Nigerian Senate to ensure that digital spaces are as safe as the physical ones children already navigate.