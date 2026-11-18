The Senate has forwarded the state police constitutional amendment to President Bola Tinubu for assent. All 36 states approved the bill, satisfying the two-thirds majority requirement.

The Senate has officially directed the Clerk to the National Assembly to transmit the Constitution Alteration Bill to President Bola Tinubu for his final assent. This legislative milestone establishes the legal foundation for the creation of State Police across Nigeria. The move comes after the upper chamber confirmed that the bill has successfully cleared all constitutional hurdles.

Legislative Approval and Constitutional Thresholds

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Kamaru Ogunlana, announced on Monday that all thirty-six State Houses of Assembly have approved the proposed amendment. This represents a one hundred percent endorsement by the state legislatures. The approval significantly exceeds the constitutional requirement of at least twenty-four state assemblies under Section 9(2) of the 1999 Constitution.

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This unanimous support marks the completion of the state assemblies' consideration of the bill. It clears the final procedural obstacle for the legislation to be sent to the President. The development concludes weeks of intense legislative engagement regarding the establishment of subnational policing structures.

Timeline of Senate and House Passage

The legislative journey began when the National Assembly processed an executive bill to amend the 1999 Constitution. The Senate passed this critical bill on June 24, 2026, securing the necessary two-thirds majority. Subsequently, the House of Representatives followed suit on July 23, 2026.

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Senator Bamidele highlighted that both chambers overwhelmingly approved the proposed amendment. This coordinated action ensured that the federal legislature met the strict constitutional requirements for altering the nation's supreme law. The dual approval from both houses was essential before the bill could proceed to the states.

Operational Framework and Next Steps

The Senate has also urged the Executive to forward the National Policing Bill to the National Assembly for immediate scrutiny. This separate bill aims to establish the operational framework for subnational policing. Without this operational law, the constitutional amendment establishing State Police cannot be fully implemented.

The upper chamber maintains that the constitutional amendment has fulfilled all conditions necessary for its passage. The next critical step is the enactment of the National Policing Bill. This legislation will provide the legal and operational mechanics for the new police structure. The Senate is pressing for its expeditious passage to ensure the new system becomes functional.