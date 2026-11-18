The Senate has called on President Bola Tinubu to fully implement the recommendations of a 10-member investigative committee into the deaths of 37 young artisanal miners who died in NSCDC custody in Minna, Niger State, on September 17, 2026.

The Senate has called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure the full implementation of the recommendations of a Federal Government investigative committee into the deaths of 37 young artisanal miners who died in the custody of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC) in Minna, Niger State.

The 37 young men died on September 17, 2026, while in the custody of the Niger State Command of the NSCDC after their arrest during operations against suspected illegal mining activities. The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Sani Musa, representing Niger East, and co-sponsored by senators from the North Central region, during plenary on Wednesday.

Also read Senate Calls for Prosecution of NSCDC Officers in Deaths of 37 Artisans

Musa described the incident as a painful loss of human lives, noting that the tragedy had left families, relatives and communities devastated. He said the deaths raised serious concerns about detention conditions, the protection of fundamental human rights, and the responsibility of security agencies to safeguard the lives of persons in their custody.

The Senate recalled that the Federal Government had established a 10-member independent investigative committee, chaired by Jonathan Kure, to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths, determine responsibility and recommend appropriate disciplinary and administrative measures. It noted that the committee had submitted its report, identifying serious lapses and recommending sanctions, institutional reforms and financial compensation for the families of the deceased and other affected persons.

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Musa said implementing the recommendations was essential to demonstrating that the lives and fundamental rights of Nigerians were valued and protected. He said any delay, particularly in paying compensation to the bereaved families, could prolong their suffering and undermine public confidence in the government's commitment to justice and accountability. The Senate consequently urged the Federal Government to implement all the recommendations, particularly those relating to accountability, appropriate sanctions against culpable officers and institutional reforms within the NSCDC.

Senate Committees To Oversee Implementation

The resolutions also directed relevant Senate committees, particularly those on Solid Minerals, Interior, Human Rights, Police Affairs and Judiciary, to oversee implementation of the investigative committee's recommendations and report progress to the chamber. The Senate also resolved to constitute a delegation, led by the President of the Senate or his nominee, to pay a condolence visit to the bereaved families and convey the National Assembly's sympathy and solidarity.

Contributing to the debate, Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North, described the incident as a national tragedy and called for consistency in the protection of human rights, irrespective of the circumstances surrounding the arrest of the victims. Nwoko said the possibility that some of the deceased might have been involved in illegal activities should not diminish the value attached to their lives.

He said, However, the fact that some of these young men may have been involved in illegal activities should not mean that their lives are not valued. Drawing parallels with incidents in oil-producing communities in the South-South, the senator said young people involved in illegal activities in oil-producing areas had also reportedly lost their lives during security operations. He urged the country to apply the same standards of accountability in addressing such incidents across different parts of Nigeria.

Life is life, regardless of the circumstances. We should be consistent in how we respond to such incidents, he said. Presiding over the session, Senate President Godswill Akpabio commended Musa for bringing the matter before the chamber, noting that the incident had attracted considerable public attention through social and traditional media. He also acknowledged President Tinubu's intervention in establishing the investigative committee, stressing that the committee's report must not be ignored.

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Senator Oshiomhole Condemns Illegal Mining

The Senate President subsequently put the prayers of the motion to a voice vote, and they were adopted. However, the debate took another dimension when Senator Adams Oshiomhole, representing Edo North, called for an additional resolution condemning illegal mining and urging traditional rulers, state governments and local government authorities to sensitise their communities against the practice.

Oshiomhole argued that while the Senate was concerned about the circumstances surrounding the deaths, it was equally important to make clear that illegal mining remained an offence that should be addressed in accordance with the law. He said, Illegal mining is a crime. It is an attempt to divert the country's resources into private pockets, and anyone involved must face the consequences of the law.

The former Edo State governor stressed that the Senate's resolution should not be interpreted as condoning illegal mining or celebrating persons suspected of involvement in criminal activities. Senator Solomon Lalong, representing Plateau South, seconded the additional prayer.

Senate President Emphasizes Presumption Of Innocence

However, Senate President Akpabio, clarifying the chamber's position, emphasised that the deceased were entitled to the presumption of innocence under the law. He said the fact that the victims had been arrested on suspicion of illegal mining did not mean they had been found guilty of any offence. The Nigerian law presumes every person innocent until proven guilty. That is the most important point here, Akpabio said.

He explained that the Senate's sympathy for the deceased was based on the fact that they had not been convicted by a court of law and were entitled to an opportunity to defend themselves if they had faced prosecution.